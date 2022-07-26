Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted weekly reset (July 26)

The Eververse Store in Destiny 2 is Bungie's signature cosmetic store for Guardians in the game. This store sells everything, from shaders to weapons and armor ornaments.

Given that the Solstice is currently underway, the Eververse Store has a lot of cosmetics that are related to the current event in Destiny 2. Apart from that, the store also sells a pletora of other cosmetics.

There are two basic currencies that Guardians can use in the Eververse Store. They are as follows:

Silver: A premium currency that can be purchased with the help of real money.

Bright Dust: A regular currency that cannot be purchased. This currency can be earned by completing in-game activities like bounties and Seasonal Challenges.

While most of the items in the Eververse Store can be purchased with the help of Silver, some items can be purchased with Bright Dust as well. Here is a rundown of everything that will be available in the Eververse Store in exchange for Bright Dust in Destiny 2.

New items hit the Eververse Store shelves in Destiny 2 every week

The Eververse Store is slightly interesting in certain ways. While there is a standing catalogue that lasts almost the entire season, there is a weekly catalogue of items as well.

This weekly catalogue also comprises of a list of items that are sold for Bright Dust. These items are refreshed every week with a weekly reset in Destiny 2. That said, here is everything that the Eververse Store has to offer in the game in exchange for Bright Dust.

1) Ships

The Final Instar Exotic ship (Image via Bungie)

This week is slightly interesting. Guardians do not usually see more than one jumpship being sold in the Eververse Store. However, this week, there are two Exotic Jumpships that will be sold from the item shop.

The Aureate Dawn Exotic ship (Image via Bungie)

These two ships are known as the Final Instar and the Aureate Dawn. Both these ships are priced at a whopping 2000 Bright Dust each.

2) Sparrows

The Micro Mini Exotic Sparrow (Image via Bungie)

This week, there is just one Sparrow on sale in the Eververse Store in Destiny 2. The Sparrow is known as the Micro Mini and could very well be the most interesting Sparrow in the game. This item will cost Guardians something around 2500 Bright Dust.

3) Weapon Ornaments

Like last week, only one Exotic Weapon Ornament will be sold in the Eververse Store. The ornament on sale is known as the Grey Nitrite and is part of the SUROS Regime Exotic Auto Rifle. This item will be sold for around 1200 Bright Dust, which is the standard price of Exotic Weapon Ornaments in the game.

4) Ghost Shells

The Tropicausal Exotic Ghost Shell (Image via Bungie)

With the Solstice finally underway, the Ghosts would also want to join their Guardians in the festivities. Keeping in mind their sentiments, Tess Everis, the vendor who runs the Eververse Store in the game, will be selling two new Ghost Shells for the fashionistas out there.

The Predator Sun Shell in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

These shells are known as the Tropicausal and the Predator Sun Shell, respectively. The items will be priced at around 2850 Bright Dust.

Other than that, there are a few emotes and shaders like every other week in the Eververse Store in Destiny 2. The Solstice related cosmetics are also in the store. Guardians can pick up multiple Glowing Armor Ornament sets for a price of 6000 Bright Dust per set.

