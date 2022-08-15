Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted weekly reset (August 16)

The Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 is in its final week. With the new season approaching soon, this is the last time certain items will be seen in the Eververse Store for a while.

The Eververse Store is nothing short of an in-game shopping mall. From consumables to fancy weapons and armor ornaments, this place has it all. However, the items sold in the Eververse Store offer no competitive advantage whatsoever. Everything available in the store is purely cosmetic in nature, other than the consumables. These items don't affect performance either.

That said, there are two currencies that Guardians can use in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store. The first currency is known as Silver. Players cannot earn this currency in the game. Instead, it needs to be purchased with real money. Bright Dust, however, can be easily acquired in the game by completing bounties and other activities.

What's new in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store this week?

Like every other week in Destiny 2, the Eververse Store will have a fresh set of items for sale after the weekly reset on Tuesday. Come Tuesday, the store will sell the following items for Bright Dust:

1) Ships

There's just one ship on sale this week. The ship is known as the Wings of the Firebird. Since it's an Exotic Ship, it will be priced at 2000 Bright Dust. Moreover, this ship hasn't been seen in the item shop throughout the entire season. This is a really good-looking ship and is something that many Guardians will be looking to get their hands on in the game.

2) Sparrows

The Open-Sky Tourer sparrow (Image via Bungie)

The Sparrow for sale this week is yet again an Exotic Sparrow. The Sparrow is known as the Open Sky Tourer and resembles a convertible in many ways. That said, this item has been seen in the Eververse Store previously, but it was being sold for Silver. Since this is the season's final week, the item will be sold for 2500 Bright Dust.

3) Armor Ornaments

The Eververse Store will sell the final set of the Seasonal Armor Ornaments this week. The entire collection has been a part of the Eververse Store since Season of the Haunted began, but Bungie's been selling each armor cosmetic separately for Bright Dust over the season.

While most of the items have been sold, the chest piece cosmetics remain and will be sold during the final week of Destiny 2 Season 17. These items are priced at 1200 Bright Dust each.

Sun's Apex Vest - Hunter Universal Chest Ornament

The Sun's Apex Vest (Image via Bungie)

Radiant Breaker Plate - Titan Universal Head Ornament

The Radiant Breaker Plate (Image via Bungie)

Dawn Singer Robes - Warlock Universal Head Ornament

The Dawn Singer Robes (Image via Bungie)

4) Weapon Ornaments

Since this is the current season's closing week, only one Weapon Ornament is being sold. The weapon in question is the No Time To Explain Exotic Pulse Rifle, and its ornament is known as Golden Days. The item will be sold for 1250 Bright Dust.

5) Ghost Shells

This week's Ghost Shell is a very interesting one and is aimed at all the car enthusiasts in the Last City. Priced at 2850 Bright Dust, this is probably the most expensive item in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store this week. Known as the Convertible Shell, this item is shaped like a car.

