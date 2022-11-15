Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder weekly reset (November 15)

The Eververse Store in Destiny 2 is the only place in the game where Guardians can get their hands on cosmetic items for their weapons and armor. While the overall stock is static for the most part, a specific section keeps rotating every week after the weekly reset.

The items in the aforementioned section can be purchased using Bright Dust, and earnable currency in the game. There are a lot of ways in which players can get their hands on this currency in Destiny 2. However, none of them include purchasing Bright Dust with real money. The only way players can get their hands on this item is by earning it in the game by completing challenges and bounties.

The Destiny 2 Eververse Store does not include any armor ornaments this week

Bright Dust and Silver are two different currencies that Guardians will come across in Destiny 2. While Bright Dust needs to be earned, Silver needs to be purchased. Silver prices in the game have remained static for quite some time now, but either way, they're slightly expensive.

The only way to purchase Silver is through the official Bungie website or through Steam and other platform-based stores. Bungie does not sell Silver through any other third-party vendors, so Guardians need to be careful while trying to purchase Silver online.

That said, here's everything new on the Eververse Store this week.

1) Ghost Shells

The Additive Shell in Destiny 2 (image via Bungie)

Ghost Shells are always the most expensive items in the Eververse Store every week. This week, two Ghost Shells are on sale. The first shell is known as the Nucleus Shell and the second one is known as the Additive Shell. Both of these items are priced at 2850 Bright Dust. Although the Additive Shell can be purchased using Silver, this is the only week during which the Nucleus Shell can be purchased.

2) Sparrows

The Chelicerate Visitor in Destiny 2 (image via Bungie)

Sparrows are vehicles that help Guardians get from point A to point B in different destinations in the game. While there are a lot of interesting Sparrows in the game, the one on sale this week is known as the Chelicerate Visitor. It's priced at 2500 Bright Dust and after this week, Guardians will only be able to purchase it for Silver.

3) Ships

There's one ship on sale this week, and it looks like it came straight out of Spider's wares. Known as the Junkyard Explorer, this ship can be purchased for 2000 Bright Dust in the Eververse Store in Destiny 2. Interestingly enough, this is the only week during which this item will be available in the Eververse Store in the game.

4) Weapon Ornaments

There's just one weapon ornament on sale this week. The Muspell Populuxe is an Exotic weapon ornament that goes onto the Jotunn Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2. This item is priced at 1250 Bright Dust. Other than that, Guardians can purchase this item for 700 Silver as well.

Unlike the previous rotations in the Eververse Store, this week's rotation does not include any armor ornaments. Hopefully, armor ornaments will return next week, but the overall selection for this week is somewhat interesting.

Guardians have until next week to make their purchases from the Eververse Store because the aforementioned items will leave the store with the next weekly reset.

Poll : 0 votes