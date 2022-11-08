Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder weekly reset (November 8)

The Eververse Store in Destiny 2 is an in-game mart where Guardians can purchase all sorts of cosmetics and consumables. This can alter the appearance of weapons and armor in the game. However, consumables can alter the drop rates of items like Glimmer and Upgrade Modules.

Keep in mind that none of the cosmetics from the Eververse Store can be used to enhance gameplay performance in Destiny 2. For the past couple of weeks, the Store has been selling items related to the Festival of the Lost.

With the upcoming weekly reset, everything related to the event is scheduled to leave the game. Moreover, items are sold in two currencies - Silver and Bright Dust. All of this will likely change after the reset.

Everything new in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store this week

Regarding Silver, Guardians will have to purchase this currency with real money. On the other hand, Bright Dust can be earned. While Glimmer is another currency in the game that can be earned, it cannot be used to purchase cosmetics. Its usage is restricted to purchasing bounties and upgrading items in Destiny 2.

1) Ships

Two ships are on sale this week, and it's safe to say that both are a sight for sore eyes. Known as the Queen's Best and the M3-D1 Valkyrie, both ships bear a futuristic design. Both items cost 2000 Bright Dust each. While the Queen's Best has been in the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 for a while, M3-D1 Valkyrie made its debut.

2) Sparrows

The Sunny-Day Seeker Sparrow (Image via Bungie)

There's just one Sparrow on sale this week. This item is known as the Sunny-Day Seeker and has a lot of solar panels that protrude from the sides. It's assumed that these solar panels will power this Sparrow, making it a cleaner variant than the others in the game. That said, this Sparrow will cost 2500 Bright Dust.

3) Weapon Ornaments

This week, two Exotic weapon ornaments can be found in the Destiny 2 Item Shop. These embellishments are for the Outbreak Perfected and the Thunderlord, respectively.

Both ornaments are priced at 1250 Bright Dust each. Interestingly enough, the Outbreak Perfected can be picked up from the Monument to Lost Light at the Tower, while the Thunderlord can be acquired from the "Gift of the Thunder Gods" at the H.E.L.M.

4) Armor Ornaments

The Fortnite-themed Armor Ornaments have returned to shop this season. This time it's the ornaments for the chest pieces. While the entire set can be purchased with Silver, these pieces allow Guardians to pick up their favorite parts rather than spending a lot of money on the whole set. These ornaments cost 1600 Bright Dust each.

5) Ghost Shells

The Hard Light Ghost Shell (Image via Bungie)

The only Ghost Shell on sale this week is the Hard Light Ghost Shell. Once again, this is the most expensive item in the Bright Dust section this week, priced at 2850 Bright Dust. On a side note, this Ghost Shell isn't related to the Hard Light Auto Rifle.

Guardians only have seven days to acquire these items before the weekly reset. After that, these items will leave the Eververse Store in Destiny 2.

Poll : 0 votes