Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder weekly reset (October 11)

The Eververse Store in Destiny 2 can easily be compared to a shopping mall for Guardians. The store sells all sorts of interesting cosmetic items for both weapons and armor pieces that Guardians can purchase within the game to change their appearance.

These cosmetic items, however, grant no additional bonuses when it comes to damaging or defeating opponents in the game. All they do is change the appearance of an item and that's about it. There are two specific ways in which Guardians can purchase these cosmetics in Destiny 2. The first method is by spending Silver, a premium currency in the game that needs to be purchased with real money. The alternative to this is by purchasing items with Bright Dust.

Bright Dust is a form of currency that cannot be purchased. Instead, Guardians can earn this item by completing different seasonal activities and challenges. Some vendors at the Tower offer bounties that reward Guardians with Bright Dust for completing them in Destiny 2.

What's new in this week's Destiny 2 Eververse Store?

With each weekly reset, new items arrive at the Eververse Store. These cosmetic items are usually sold for Silver, but for a week, they can be purchased for Bright Dust as well. Some cosmetics can even be quite rare, and may only be purchased once during an entire season in Destiny 2. That being said, here's everything that the Eververse Store has to offer this week.

1) Ships

The Saint's Vocation ship (Image via Bungie)

This week's ship in Destiny 2 is a very simple one. It has no fancy artwork or design, and looks like a regular futuristic ship. Given how it looks, Guardians who love simplistic objects will want to get their hands on this item once it hits the store. That said, the Saint's Vocation ship is priced at 2000 Bright Dust, and will be available for purchase in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder this week.

2) Weapon ornaments

The Pseudoscience Weapon Ornament (Image via Bungie)

This week, there's just one weapon ornament known as Pseudoscience and it is for the Wavesplitter Exotic Trace Rifle. Although it is difficult to come across Guardians using this weapon in the game these days, the ornament is a nice one to have and can be purchased for 1250 Bright Dust.

3) Armor ornaments

One section of Fortnite Cosmetics is finally in rotation in the Eververse Store this week – the Class Item for each Class in Destiny 2. Each piece is priced at 1600 Bright Dust, and they are as follows:

Eternal Vengeance Cloak - Hunter Universal Ornament

Knightly Noire Mark - Titan Universal Ornament

Painted Kitsune Bond - Warlock Universal Ornament.

4) Ghost Shells

The Tethys Ghost Shell (Image via Bungie)

Ghost Shells are by far the most expensive items in the Eververse Store each week. Although they give the Guardian's Ghost a fancy appearance, they do serve more purpose than simply looking good. These Ghost Shells can be leveled up by spending Legendary Shards. Moreover, they can also be equipped with special mods that help boost the amount of XP and individual gains. Guardians can also include armor-focused mods to further tailor the stats of the armor drops they receive.

This week, two Ghost Shells are on sale. The first one is known as the Tethys Shell and the other one is the Skiff Scribbles Shell. Both of these items are priced at 2850 Bright Dust.

That concludes this week's Eververse Store offering. Until the next weekly reset, Guardians have time to grab whatever they need from the store this week, pronto.

