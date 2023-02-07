Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph weekly reset (February 7)

The in-game cosmetic shop in Destiny 2 is known as the Eververse Store. From armor and weapon ornaments to emotes, Guardians can purchase a lot of unique items from it.

To purchase material from this store, they can use two main currencies. The first one is Silver and the other one is known as Bright Dust. While Silver is the premium currency in the game, the latter can be earned by completing various challenges and bounties in Destiny 2. With that said, here's a list of items that will be available in the store.

Ships are the main highlight of the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 this week

When it comes to Destiny 2, each and every item sold in the Eververse Store is purely cosmetic in nature and they do not offer any competitive advantage. That said, the following items are being sold for Bright Dust:

1) Ships

In the absence of Ghost Shells, ships are going to be the prime focus of the Eververse Store this week. Two ships are on sale, the first is known as the Swift Persistence and the other is called the Arc's Courier. Both these items are priced at 2000 Bright Dust each.

2) Sparrows

Sparrows are some of the most sought-after collectibles in Destiny 2. While the game does have some really good-looking options, the one on sale this week isn't quite fascinating. This item is known as the Exu-14 and it is priced at 2500 Bright Dust.

3) Armor ornaments

Each class has its own set of Exotic Armor pieces with unique powers and abilities. Other than purchasing these ornaments, players can acquire these by decrypting Eververse Engrams that randomly drop in the world. These Engram drops, however, are very rare. That said, the Exotics receiving an ornament this week are as follows:

Abyss Inverted (Heart of Inmost Light) - Titan

Rayonnant Tracery (Secant Filament) - Warlock

Isochronal Nanofluids (Renewal Grasps) - Hunter

Each Armor ornament is priced at 1500 Bright Dust, and once it's purchased on an account, it's unlocked for all eligible characters on that account.

4) Weapon ornaments

Weapon ornaments alter the appearance of the weapon they're applied on. Now, unlike the armor pieces in Destiny 2, the arsenal itself can be transferred across all characters using the Vault. Moreover, once purchased, an ornament can be applied to multiple copies of the same gun across all characters that a player has created.

The item this week is known as Atropos and is meant to alter the appearance of Divinity. Priced at 1250 Bright Dust, this is the only week during which it will be on sale.

Interestingly enough, all the items that are on sale for Bright Dust this week can also be purchased for Silver, but that's an expensive option. And given that Bright Dust can be practically earned in the game, these cosmetics can be earned for free! With the Season of the Seraph coming to a close in the next few weeks, this is probably the last time some of these items will be seen in the Eververse Store.

