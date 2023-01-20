How to get the Seraph title in Destiny 2 Season 19

Destiny 2 always gives players and fans a reason to dive back into its world and reap loot. One such reward is the seasonal title Destiny 2 players can acquire by meeting certain criteria and obtaining Triumphs. This season, players can earn the Seraph title for themselves.

Destiny 2 fans know that these activities are always fleeting and have to be completed within the stipulated time period. The same is the case with Destiny 2 Season 19 as it ends as soon as Lightfall arrives on February 28, 2023. There are a set of triumphs that they will need to complete to rake up rewards and earn the Seraph title.

Getting the Seraph title in Destiny 2 Season 19

There are ten Triumphs under the Seal of Seraph. But you only need to complete nine of them to earn the Seraph title. Do note that these triumphs will be unobtainable once Lightfall releases at the end of February.

Rebuilding Rasputin

More than a weapon quest. (Image via Bungie)

Requirement: Finish the More Than a Weapon quest.

The More Than a Weapon quest begins after you visit Exo Frame at H.E.L.M. This is a weekly quest, and you will have to participate in various activities. This involves playing Heist Battlegrounds every week until week seven, when the quest will end. This quest is recurring, so you will have to be on your toes to speak with various NPCs and keep following the objectives.

Gadgets Galore

Unlock all Exo upgrades. (Image via Bungie)

Requirements: Unlock all Exo Frame upgrades.

Exo Frame is a vendor for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. It is a BrayTech hardware prototype, and you can purchase various upgrades from it with frame modules. These can be earned by completing seasonal challenges. To earn the Seraph title, you will need to unlock all the Exo Frame upgrades.

Frame Reboot

Reset occurs after reaching max rep with Exo. (Image via Bungie)

Requirement: Resetting your Exo Frame vendor rank.

Exo Frame has a reputation associated with it. The rank resets when you reach the maximum reputation, and you can then continue to build it up again. You can easily do this by repeatedly playing Heist Battlegrounds, which is a seasonal activity.

Authorized Users

Requirement: Defeat your targets with Season of the Seraph or IKELOS v 1.0.03 weapons.

You can complete this triumph by using IKELOS v1.0.03 weapons only. These weapons can be acquired by focusing on Umbral Engrams, collecting weapons from Warmind Node modules, and completing Seasonal Activities. You can also use Wilderflight, Exalted Truth, and other Season of the Seraph weapons to get kills.

Silence the Alarm

Requirement: Kill Deathtongue Choristers before they begin the battlesong by activating the totems in the Heist Battlegrounds playlist.

Deathtongue Choristers are Hive acolytes that act as minibosses in Heist Battlegrounds. You will have to kill them before they activate the totems. These totems cripple your Guardian and leave you vulnerable by disabling all your abilities. You can only regain your abilities after killing them.

Solid Seraph

Requirement: Finish the Operation Seraph’s Shield quest.

You will have to complete an Exotic mission that is part of the More Than a Weapon quest. You will earn the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle after completing this mission successfully. It is best to play this mission on Normal to get this triumph done as fast as possible.

Nodes Found

Requirement: Find all Warmind Nodes

Warmind Nodes are a form of loot caches that are hidden in locations on the Moon, and Europa and can also be found in Operation Seraph’s Shield quest. They are diamond-shaped and reward you with IKELOS weapons when unlocked. There are 16 of them you will have to collect in order to be eligible for the Seraph title.

Drones Destroyed

Requirement: Destroy all Security Drones with Revision Zero Pulse Rifle.

Once you complete Operation Seraph’s Shield, you will receive the Revision Zero Pulse Rifle. To achieve his triumph, you will need to shoot down 50 of these drones.

Guardian’s Best Friend

Requirement: Locate the Mechanical Dog in Operation Seraph’s Shield.

You will need to access a secret area while playing the quest Operation Seraph’s Shield. Once you do reach this area, there will be a door with numerous dots. These dots are nothing but 50 security drones. Thus completing the previous triumph will unlock this triumph, and you will be able to open the door leading to the Mechanical Dog.

Production Model

Requirement: Get the Veles-X Pulse Rifle.

This is an excellent Pulse Rifle for PVE, and you can unlock it by reaching reputation rank 16 with Commander Zavala, Lord Shaxx, or Drifter. This is probably the easiest triumph as you have to keep playing one of the activities: Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit.

With Destiny 2 Lightfall just over a month away, this is an ideal time for players to hop into the game with fellow Guardians and get all the loot they can. Destiny 2 Lightfall will introduce many aspects, like new locations on Neptune, a Strand subclass, and more. Fans are looking forward to seeing how the new changes will play out in the world of Destiny 2.

