Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph weekly reset (January 10)

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is moving at a steady pace. With Lightfall slowly approaching, Guardians are preparing to bid farewell to Lord Valus Forge for now.

Given that the season is in its fifth week, the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 will slowly start featuring seasonal cosmetics in the game. While Guardians can still purchase these items using Silver, those who wish to get them free can do so in exchange for Bright Dust.

Most importantly, unlike Silver, Guardians can't purchase Bright Dust and need to earn it.

What's new in this week's Destiny 2 Eververse Store haul?

This week's Eververse Store haul in Destiny 2 is rather unique. Unlike most weeks, where the haul includes Ghost Shells, Ships, Sparrows, and other cosmetics, this week has some interesting offerings.

From the looks of it, Guardians can obtain a lot of armor cosmetics in the Eververse Store. Most importantly, this week marks the start of the seasonal cosmetic sale. From here onwards, Guardians can purchase individual items from seasonal cosmetics in exchange for Bright Dust.

With that said, here are all the items sold in the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 this week:

Items sold in Destiny 2 Eververse Store this week

1) Ships

There's just one ship on sale in the Eververse Store this week. The 'Trussworked Clipper' features a barebone structure with most of its parts exposed. This interesting design will likely attract the attention of many Guardians. The ship is priced at 2000 Bright Dust and will only be available this week in Season of the Seraph.

2) Exotic weapon ornaments

There's just one Exotic Weapon ornament on sale this week. Known as the Homesteader, it is for the Xenophage Exotic Machine Gun. While acquiring this machine gun is a task, acquiring its ornament isn't that difficult. All Guardians have to do is shell out 1250 Bright Dust at the Eververse Store to get their hands on this ornament.

3) Exotic armor ornaments

Exotic Leg armor pieces are not the most sought-after cosmetics in the game. But that hasn't stopped the developers from introducing leg armor cosmetics in the Eververse Store this week. Guardians can purchase these cosmetics for 1500 Bright Dust, and the Exotic Leg armor cosmetics will include one for each class.

4) Seasonal armor cosmetics

Every season, Bungie introduces a set of armor cosmetics in the game. These cosmetics usually reflect the season's overall theme and are highly coveted. Given that the current season revolves around Rasputin and the seasonal dungeon contains a mechanic involving circuits, the armor cosmetic designs make sense. Only the Arms cosmetic will be on sale this week, priced at 1200 Bright Dust each.

That said, players should now be aware of the items on sale for Bright Dust in the Eververse Store this week. Guardians can purchase these items until the next weekly reset on Tuesday in Destiny 2.

Poll : 0 votes