Honkai Star Rail has gained prominence as the latest gacha title, currently featuring 30 unique characters, with more to release in 2023 and beyond. Each of them can be distinguished in terms of Path and element, which play a major role in assigning their team roles.

Although most individuals are tied to the gacha system, players are always keen to summon a character based on their discretion. Hence, future releases have been a compelling topic for the community, as many Trailblazers prefer to plan out their resources based on them.

This article lists all the upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail, expected to debut within 2023. Keep in mind that some of their release windows are subject to change since HoYoverse has yet to announce their official banner dates.

What are the upcoming Honkai Star Rail characters in 2023

1. Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan releases is the next 5-star character to be released in version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update is currently live with the Imbibitor Lunae banner in the first phase. The next phase will feature Fu Xuan as the playable 5-star character. The Master Diviner will officially join the Quantum roster as a tank unit that can provide damage mitigation to allies by treading on the Preservation Path.

Much of Fu Xuan's strength comes from her HP scaling ability, as players will be able to easily build her. She releases on September 20, 2023, and interested players should save their resources accordingly to summon her.

2. Lynx

Lynx features on the Fu Xuan banner (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has also lined up Lynx’s release in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.3. Naturally, she will be on the Master Diviners’s banner as a 4-star unit. Like every other rate-up unit on the limited warp, the youngest Landau sibling will have a high drop rate. It implies that those summoning the 5-star character have a sufficient chance of acquiring her.

Once the banner expires, Lynx will be available on the Stellar Warp. She joins the Quantum roster as a healer by treading the Abundance Path.

3. Jingliu

Jingliu's official release is confirmed via the recent drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

The recent drip marketing showed Jingliu’s promotional art, confirming that she will be one of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail characters in 2023. Recent leaks have hinted that she will debut in the first phase of version 1.4, expected to be out around October 11, along with the major update.

Jingliu will be dispatched on the Ice roster as a DPS unit that can launch single-target and AoE attacks on enemies thanks to her Destruction Path. Moreover, she has access to a stance mechanic that is directly tied to her New Moon and Moonlight stacks.

4. Topaz

The official Topaz and Numby artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz is the second 5-star character expected to feature in version 1.4 after Jingliu’s banner phase. Based on the ongoing banner trend, her speculated release date is around November 1, 2023.

HoYoverse has also released her promotional art, which confirms that she belongs to the Fire element. Together with her pet companion Numby, she will extend her single-target attacks in the battle, contributing her abilities as a dedicated DPS.

In fact, her pet will be the primary source of her damage as it launches a follow-up attack on a target by following the Hunt Path.

5. Guinaifen

Guinaifen is rumored to be released on Topaz's banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Guinaifen will debut as a new 4-star Fire unit in Honkai Star Rail 1.4. She is associated with the Nihility Path, which grants her the ability to boast an intricate DoT-based playstyle.

Guinaifen uses her abilities to apply the Burn effect to enemies, securing a spot as a sub-DPS character going forward.

That concludes all the confirmed upcoming Honkai Star Rail characters for 2023. As of writing, no information is available regarding the individuals from version 1.5, the final patch for this year.