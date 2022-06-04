Valkyrae explains why she cried after getting yelled at by Disguised Toast on their drunk stream

During her most recent livestream, YouTube Gaming star Rachel "Valkyrae" finally explained why she cried after getting yelled at by Disguised Toast on their drunk stream. As fans might already know, Valkyrae recently spiced up her livestream by drinking Soonhari Soju with fellow streamer and housemate Miyoung.

This was Rae's first-ever drinking experience, and it certainly did not go as planned. The livestream provided some interesting moments, however, the major highlight would be Valkyrae turning off her webcam after Toast yelled at her. However, it wasn't anything as serious or controversial as fans might think.

Rae even vowed to never drink again during the livestream as she got a bit tipsy while playing Valorant alongside Disguised Toast and Sykkuno.

Read on to learn why Rae turned off her webcam in between the livestream and fans' reaction to her drunken streaming experience.

Valkyrae finally explains why she cried after her first-ever drunk livestream

YouTube star Valkyrae finally explained why turned off her webcam after her first ever drunken livestream.

The situation took a wrong turn as viewers assumed that Rae was hurt by Toast's words and then left the livestream on a pretty bad note.

Explaining her emotions during the livestream, Rae revealed:

"Okay, just talk about the drunk stream. Oh my gosh, I..dude what had happened was all right I had a little too much to drink okay. I definitely was... I was drunk, apparently my limit is 1.5 Sojus which is ridiculous actually and Toast was yelling at me like usual. Normally obviously it doesn't bother me but I was so drunk, my eyes started swelling and I can feel I'm about to cry. "

Furthermore, the streamer even highlighters the fact that she was actually drunk and it had nothing to do with Toast yelling at her. Continuing on her side of the story, the YouTuber added:

"And so I was worried about how it's gonna be perceived on everyone else's stream and then I was thinking like if I start crying people are gonna chat hop and like freaking out on everyone and so I was like drunk trying to like hold back my drunkness and then I just like shut my webcam off and I was like I can't anymore I'm too drunk."

Valkyrae then went on to explain why she got so sad about the whole yelling situation:

"I think the thought of disappointing Toast like triggered everything in me. I had like the thought of just like disappointing him and I just died. It was so, Toast was so funny, I freaking told him I was like listen this is not, there is nothing wrong I'm so sorry for the chat hoppers, I'm literally too drunk and I just like apparently I'm sensitive. "

Also, as per the YouTuber herself, the crying mainly helped her in that situation. It was purely unintended and happened due to the heat of the movement and because of the Soonhari Soju. Furthermore, Valkyrae even revealed that her friends messaged her to check on her and Disguised Toast even went on to send her donuts as an apology.

With this, it seems like Valkyrae has got a best friend group who checks on her, no matter what the situation is.

Fans react as Valkyrae cleared out the misunderstanding

As expected, Valkyrae's clarification elicited a wave of positive responses from viewers around the world. While the majority of YouTube users can be seen appreciating Rae's bond with Toast, a handful went on to make fun of her drunken personality.

Here are some of the most relevant responses.

Fans react as Rae cleared out the misunderstanding (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Rae is easily one of the most popular female content creators in the streaming space. Aside from co-owning a massive gaming organization, the YouTuber has made her mark in the gaming industry by launching several initiatives.

From getting featured in a massively popular music video to launching her very own merchandise, Rae has done it all with utmost perfection.

