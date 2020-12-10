There is hardly any Agent in Valorant that can be considered inherently bad.

Each Valorant Agent has their usefulness. Of course, some Agents are miles better than others, but they can all be put to good use.

Patch 1.14 for Valorant saw one Agent receive all the changes, with Sage getting an update to her barrier wall. No one else was touched, although many Agents have received buffs and nerfs over their lifetime.

Valorant Agent tier list after the 1.14 patch update

B Tier

Sage

Sage (Image via Riot Games)

Starting right off with the most recently updated Valorant Agent, Sage is much more effective now than she was before. Her Barrier Orb no longer deteriorates. It simply begins to break as it expires.

That's a big deal, as it will maintain its health throughout its existence unless shot. Her ability to revive a fallen ally is always good. The EU First Strike event saw plenty of Sage use.

Viper

Viper (Image via Riot Games)

Viper also saw a ton of use in various First Strike events across the globe. Split and the newest Valorant map, Icebox, are incredible Viper maps. Controlling sites with her poisons and her Ultimate is just so easy on this map.

Her usefulness falls drastically on other maps, but being able to excel on two of five has bumped her up the rankings considerably among players.

Brimstone

Brimstone (Image via Riot Games)

Brimstone is one of the best Valorant Agents for beginners to use. However, he has fallen far behind Omen in terms of Controller Agents. His skillset is wonderful for site control and retaking, but Omen just simply outshines him.

Other Agents can provide mollies and damaging Ultimates like Brimstone. Therefore, using one of those with Omen, who has a better smoke ability, a flash, and movement abilities is just a better play.

A Tier

Killjoy

Killjoy (Image via Riot Games)

Killjoy is a spectacular Sentinel in Valorant. She can hold down sites quite easily with her set of abilities. Cypher is still considerably more useful on most maps, but Killjoy is much like an offensive version of Cypher.

She can deal some serious damage but recent nerfs, resulting in her placed abilities shutting down when she's too far away, have hampered her usefulness a bit.

Sova

Sova (Image via Riot Games)

Sova is a great Valorant Agent. He's not a necessity in the game but has found a solid place in the meta. His intel-gathering abilities are incredible. As an Initiator, his skills seem more like that of Sentinel.

He can certainly lead the charge with his Owl Drone, Shock Dart, and Hunter's Fury, but compared to other Initiators and Sentinels, his abilities have a handicap. Setting them up can put Sova in a position where he can be caught off-guard when pulling his weapon back out.

Skye

Skye (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant's newest Agent has a great spot on many teams. North American First Strike proved that. She is like a mix of Breach and Sage in some ways. She can heal teammates, track down enemies with Ultimate and obscure vision quite well.

Some bugs with her abilities certainly knock her down a peg. It's also a bit too early to truly determine where she stands. Once all of that is sorted out, Skye could easily become a must-have Agent on any team composition.

S Tier

Jett

Jett (Image via Riot Games)

In Valorant competitive, Jett has seemingly one job. That job is to grab the Operator and lay into people, dash away, dash back in and get to it again. There are some truly crazy plays that can be made with Jett.

Add to that her smokes and incredibly damaging Ultimate Ability, and she is near perfect. Players who can shoot with precision and play smart are able to use Jett in ways that others can only imagine.

Reyna

Reyna (Image via Riot Games)

Reyna is another Valorant Duelist that is made to destroy. Players who land headshots and have no fear put Reyna to work. She has a flash that can be quite annoying. Her ability to heal herself and escape after finishing off an enemy is invaluable.

If she had any abilities that helped the team other than the flash, Reyna would almost certainly be considered one of the top two Agents in all of Valorant. Her selfishness isn't enough to knock her down much, but it is enough to keep her matched up with other S Tier Agents.

Raze

Raze (Image via Riot Games)

Raze is the third Valorant Duelist in the S Tier. Her abilities are all explosive. Her Boom Bot can clear lanes and deal damage, her Paint Shells can open up corners while her Blast Packs can help her enter sites.

Then there is her Showstopper. This ability may be the best damage-dealing Ultimate there is. Blast Packs allow her to fly into position and shoot the rocket. It can take out an entire team at once if they're packed in a small corridor together.

Breach

Breach (Image via Riot Games)

Breach is the last Valorant Agent, rounding up the S Tier. He has truly become a monster of an Agent. The upgrades that Breach has received are as fruitful as Sage's nerfs are devastating. He has three flashes that can blind for a long time.

His other abilities can daze enemies and prevent them from shooting for short moments. They can be used to clear sites, clear lanes, or even defend after planting the spike. Breach's abilities are all a bit categoric, though. He doesn't bring much else to the table other than what he's got.

Thankfully, what he's got is great.

S+ Tier

Omen

Omen (Image via Epic Games)

Omen is the best Controller Agent in Valorant. His abilities are capable of so much. He can enter sites, escape across the map, flash enemies and cover areas with smoke. He's the total package when it comes to movement and map control.

Nearly every competitive team puts Omen to use. Some players even put him to use like he is a Duelist. They use his abilities to take fights more than control aspects of the game. He is the most versatile Agent there is.

Phoenix

Phoenix (Image via Riot Games)

Phoenix is the best Duelist in Valorant. He can deal serious damage, help out teammates with his wall and even heal himself. Compared to the other Duelists, his ability to actually assist the rest of the team is increased ten-fold.

His Run It Back Ultimate ability doesn't just reset his health and allow him seemingly an extra life. It can also be used as an intel-gathering device. Running onto a site after triggering the Ultimate can easily allow Phoenix to relay to his teammates what he saw in terms of opponents and utility.

Cypher

Cypher (Image via Riot Games)

Even with the update that saw Sentinel abilities no longer work after the character has died, Cypher is still one of the best Agents in Valorant. His information-gathering and site control abilities are second to none. They can even be the difference between winning and losing.

Cypher can prevent pushes on sites and can give information regarding what's happening across the map with his camera and Trapwire.

Then, there is his Ultimate. It has to be used on an enemy corpse but gives the immediate location of every remaining opponent, which is invaluable in Valorant.