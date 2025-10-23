Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Walkthrough: How to complete The Cigarette Girl

The Cigarette Girl quest in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 takes a detour and walks us through one of Fabien's memories. However, it only starts after you lie down to rest at Dale's apartment. As soon as you finish talking to Prince Ryong at the end of The Fires of Industry story mission, head out of the Weaver Tower and reach the apartment. After a few remarks from Fabien, Phyre proceeds to rest, and we enter our dream sequence.

This article will walk you through The Cigarette Girl quest in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2: The Cigarette Girl walkthrough

Rest at the Haven

The Cigarette Girl quest starts as soon as Phyre goes down for a nap. We enter a dream sequence where Fabien walks through a sunflower field while an unknown voice speaks to him. The scene then shifts to Fabien's memory of a time in December, when he walks out of his office to talk to Officer Wheeler.

Officer Wheeler in The Cigarette Girl quest (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Here are Fabien's dialogue options during the conversation:

(>) Evening, Officer Wheeler.

(>) What a nice surprise!

(>) Thought I heard a noise…

After you acquire a new lead, here are your choices:

(>) Craziness? Now that’s unfair.

(>) Best you never know.

(>) The boss speaks, I gotta hop.

Before ending the conversation, Officer Wheeler reminds Fabien about his debt. To this, you can reply with the following dialogue options:

(>) You charge for messages?

(>) I don’t think I do…

(>) I do?

Feed on a human with Phlegmatic blood

After Officer Wheeler walks away, head straight ahead and go down the hallway on your left. A yellow line on the floor will mark your path towards the Holding cells. You will find a person sitting in one of the cells wearing a blue shirt.

Mr. Lemon in The Cigarette Girl quest (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Speak to him using the following dialogue choices:

(>) I'm kinda thirsty…

(>) How’s life through a bottle? I miss it.

(>) You remember anything yet?

(>) You should be sober by now.

(Leave)

Choosing the first option quenches your thirst, following which you must exit the building.

Investigate the Masquerade breach at Makom Bar

Use Forgetful Mind on Wheeler (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Go back to the hallway outside the Holding cells and head left. Go up the stairs and reach the exit. When reaching for the glass doors, Officer Wheeler locks Fabien in and brings up his debt.

Persuade Officer Wheeler to unlock the doors

To persuade him, you can use the following dialogue options:

(>) Not right now.

(>) Pay you Tuesday.

(>) Can we settle it over cards?

Fabien then plans on wiping his memory, before which, he can choose one of these dialogues:

(>) About that money…

(>) What’s with the guy in the drunk tank?

(>) How’s the family?

(>) How about that forecast?

(Leave.)

As soon as the conversation ends, use the keybinds shown in the HUD to use the Forgetful Mind ability on Officer Wheeler. This erases all memory regarding the gambling debt.

Investigate the Masquerade breach at Makom bar

The Makom bar bouncer in The Cigarette Girl quest (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

For the next section of The Cigarette Girl quest, you need to exit your office building and then head over to Makom bar, which is 270m away from the station. The establishment is on a lower level, so you must find the entry point of the bar in an alley close by. At the entrance, you will find the Makom bouncer named Patrick, who asks you to talk to Mr. Fletcher.

Meet Mr. Fletcher in The Cigarette Girl quest (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Head inside the bar and go down the stairs. At the far end sits Mr. Fletcher playing the piano for the audience. Talk to him using the following dialogue options:

(>) Fletcher. Still practicing piano?

(>) Mr. Fletcher. How can I help?

(>) Sorry. Rush hour on the sidewalk.

These are your dialogue choices after Fletcher informs you about a new lead:

(>) Know anything else about her?

(>) Any names, places?

(>) Where can I find her?

As the conversation ends, turn left, and then take a right to reach the backroom where the girl in question is waiting to talk to a true vampire. These are your dialogue options:

(>) What makes you think I’m a cop?

(>) Waiting for your sire, right?

(>) Talk to me about vampires…

Convince Pandora to talk to you

The Cigarette Girl quest introduces Fabien's skills one by one. Since Pandora isn't willing to talk to someone rocking a detective ensemble, you must use one suck skill, titled Mask of a Thousand Faces, to convince her. Doing so triggers a new conversation where you must choose the correct options to keep the illusion going.

Mask of a Thousand Faces in The Cigarette Girl quest (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Here are your dialogue choices:

(>) You do, huh?

(>) I am pleased to see you again, my childe. (Pandora is suspicious of that) (Pandora is disturbed by that)

(>) Welcome, daughter of the night. (Pandora was impressed by that) (Choose this)

(>) I can hear your heart. (Pandora is suspicious of that.) (Pandora is disturbed by that.)

Following this, Pandora asks about Fabien. You can reply with the following options:

(>) I’m Edward. (Pandora is suspicious of that) (Pandora is disturbed by that)

(>) I’m Vlad. (Pandora is suspicious of that) (Pandora is disturbed by that)

(>) I’m everything you have dreamed of. (Pandora was aroused by that) (Choose this)

(>) I’m thirsty.

When she addresses you as Lord Fabien, here are your options:

(>) Lord Fabien? What?

(>) Yes, I am Lord Fabien.

(>) You have word from your sire? (Choose this)

(Leave.)

Following this, you have a few other ways to advance the conversation:

(>) What do you know about me?

(>) Shared pain?

(>) Tell me of your Embrace?

(>) So how are you finding unlife?

(>) You realize your heart is beating?

(>) Tell me of your sire?

(Leave.)

After going through all the dialogues, here are your concluding choices:

(>) Blessings of darkness be upon you.

(>) You’re not a vampire.

(>) We’ll do it again.

Investigate the Masquerade breach at Makom bar

Finding Pandora's brain a complete mess, head over to the lobby to talk to Mr. Fletcher once more. These are your dialogue choices for this conversation:

(>) She’s a few nuts short of a nutbar.

(>) Someone has messed with her mind.

(>) We have a problem.

When Fletcher asks why someone would send Pandora over to the bar, these are your options for a reply:

(>) Beware the sword of the cross.

(>) (Lie) I couldn’t get it out of her.

(>) Beware the rainbow at sunset.

(>) She called me Lord Fabien.

Talk to Patrick (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Now you must head out of the bar to talk to the bouncer, Patrick, once more. These are your initial dialogue choices for this encounter:

(>) How did she get here?

(>) How did she get here really?

(>) You seen the girl before?

(Leave.)

Find out what the bouncer is hiding

During this encounter in The Cigarette Girl quest, we come across another one of Fabien's abilities. Having hit a wall with Patrick, use Scry the Soul on him to reveal any information that he is hiding.

Scry the Soul ability in The Cigarette Girl quest (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

These are the thoughts circling Patrick's mind:

(>) "I wish I'd taken that job in Atlanta." ?

(>) "Crystal Monday, Joy Tuesday… busy week."

(>) "I hope they don't get Muldoon involved."

(>) "The limo - I should tell the boss." (Choose this)

After uncovering information about a limousine that dropped Pandora off, you can talk to the bouncer once again and choose the "I know it was a limo!" option.

Report your findings to Fletcher

Upon acquiring this new lead, head inside the bar once more to talk to Mr. Fletcher. You can use the following dialogues:

(>) Yes, I'll need to wipe her mind.

(>) I want to talk to her again.

(>) I should take her somewhere safe.

Bloodied backroom of Makom bar in The Cigarette Girl quest (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Deal with Pandora

Now quickly head over to the backroom to talk to Pandora. However, upon entering the space, you find it in a bloodied state. Additionally, Pandora's corpse is strung up using rebar towards the left side of the room. Use another ability, titled Spirit's Touch, on the corpse to talk to it using the following dialogue choices:

(>) How did you die?

(>) What’s with the little cross-sword doodad? (Choose this)

(>) Where did you come from?

(>) Why did you call me Lord Fabien?

(Leave.)

Talk to The Cigarette Girl in the flashback (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Choosing to talk about the cross-sword pendant will drop us into a sequence where we speak to Marla using the following dialogue options:

(>) I’m sorry, Marla.

(>) So who were you, Marla?

(>) So how did you die?

(>) Is that your cross?

(Leave.)

Investigate Marla’s death

At this point in The Cigarette Girl quest, you enter a flashback sequence, where you must investigate the corpse of Marla, The Cigarette Girl. This character died like Pandora with a rod staked through her heart and her head ripped off. Use your Heightened Senses to investigate every item in the room, and then go talk to the man standing by the door.

Investigate The Cigarette Girl's death (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Here are your dialogue options:

(>) Hello, Mr. Carter.

(>) Evening, Mr. Constable.

(>) Good to see you, Mr. Castaway.

(>) This is a pretty pickle, Mr. Caligula

After finally recalling his name, these are your choices of reply:

(>) Why are you here?

(>) Do you enjoy being a ghoul?

(>) Any idea what happened here?

(>) Are you the killer?

(>) Do you know who she belonged to?

(Leave.)

Talk to Campbell (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

After the conversation ends, head outside the door and find your way back to the bar. As soon as you reach the area, Gideon will call you over. These are your dialogue choices during the conversation with Gideon and Hector:

(>) There’s a cross.

(>) I think she was a ghoul.

(>) That’s all I have right now.

Talk to Fletcher (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

This short encounter soon ends. Head back towards the bar and find Mr. Fletcher at the rear of the lobby, playing the piano. These are your dialogues for this conversation:

(>) What can you tell me about Marla?

(>) She was Rosalind’s ghoul.

(>) She was a ghoul.

(>) Yeah, I don’t get it either.

(>) Nice place you’ve got here.

(>) Who found the body?

(>) When was the body found?

(>) You sleep close by.

(>) The killer couldn't have done this at night.

(>) It had to be you!

(>) Where were you when she died?

(Leave.)

Report your findings to Hector

During the last segment of The Cigarette Girl quest, you must head back to the table where Gideon and Hector were sitting. These are the dialogue options you can choose to inform them of everything you have learnt:

(>) The killer wasn’t kindred.

(>) You recognize this? - No reaction.

(>) Could this be a setup?

(>) Why her?

Gideon and Hector in The Cigarette Girl quest (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Soon after this conversation ends, we wake up back as Phyre inside Dale's Apartment. And that ends this lucid dream sequence, which showed us a glimpse of Fabien's memories and flashbacks.

This concludes The Cigarette Girl quest in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. Although this was an independent quest, Phyre does not attain any XP since it was a dream sequence. However, these flashbacks give us an insight into the modus operandi of the killer, who could be responsible for the demise of Prince Campbell.

