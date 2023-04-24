5 video game characters with the most plot armor

Plot armor is a fascinating and essential concept in gaming. Video game characters must go through unsurvivable circumstances and come out on top to grow their legend and make them iconic. Though plot armor is not necessarily realistic, it is always comforting to know that your favorite characters will always survive despite their hardships.

These characters are also some of our favorites in video game history, which shows how vital plot armor is in developing characters and adding to their legacy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Nathan Drake (Uncharted) and 4 other best examples of Plot Armor in Gaming

5) Master Chief - Halo series

Master Chief is a legendary super soldier and the protagonist of the Halo series. He has appeared in six Halo video games and has become an iconic character, partly due to his unbelievable ability to always survive.

He always comes out on top despite being pitted against an army of advanced aliens. He seems nearly invulnerable, surviving numerous battles and explosions, and falls from great heights without suffering permanent damage. Whether it's through sheer skill, advanced weaponry, or even luck, Master Chief's plot armor is almost impenetrable.

4) Lara Croft - Tomb Raider

Lara Croft is a highly skilled archeologist and adventurer known for her daring feats and death-defying stunts. Like Master Chief, Lara Croft is known for her plot armor, which has allowed her to survive countless dangers and challenges throughout the Tomb Raider series.

One of the critical aspects of Lara's plot armor is her physical abilities. She is an expert in martial arts, marksmanship, and acrobatics and can climb, jump, and dodge her way through nearly any obstacle. Her physical strength and endurance also allow her to withstand injuries that incapacitate most other people, such as falls from great heights or attacks from dangerous wildlife.

She has faced everything from ancient curses to deadly cults, yet always emerges victorious. Her plot armor can be attributed to her advanced combat skills, but also because she is simply too iconic to be killed off.

3) Geralt of Rivia - The Witcher

Geralt of Rivia (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Geralt of Rivia is a highly skilled monster hunter known for his superhuman abilities and combat skills. He has faced countless monsters and human enemies, yet has managed to survive through 3 games till now.

Like the last two characters on the list, Geralt's plot armor is also aided by his status as the main character in the series. This ensures that he can often find a way out of even the most dangerous situations and that his survival is usually guaranteed.

His plot armor is partly due to his knowledge, preparation, and Witcher abilities. He is also a beloved character in the series, making him almost impossible to kill.

2) Commander Shepard - Mass Effect

Commander Shepard is a legendary soldier and the protagonist of the Mass Effect series. They have faced everything from rogue AIs to ancient alien races, yet always manage to come out on top. Their ability to survive is partly due to the numerous choices and paths players can take but also because of their charismatic personalities and leadership skills.

The game's narrative structure aids Shepard's plot armor. The Mass Effect series is designed to be played throughout multiple games, allowing Shepard to survive seemingly impossible situations. Even if Shepard is killed in one game, the story will continue, with the next match assuming that Shepard survived through some means.

1) Nathan Drake - Uncharted

Nathan Drake surviving a plane crash (Image via Naughty Dog)

Nathan Drake is a highly skilled treasure hunter and adventurer known for his daring exploits and quick thinking. He has been shot at, chased by helicopters, faced pirates, and even survived a plane crash.

Besides possessing remarkable physical abilities, Nathan Drake is a quick thinker and problem, solver. He can think on his feet and adapt to changing circumstances, which allows him to overcome obstacles and escape dangerous situations.

Drake's ability to survive difficult situations is partly due to his incredible luck, witty personality, and humor, making him a fan favorite.

