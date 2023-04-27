5 video games where you can skip the entire story

While many open-world video games offer an engaging plot, some players skip them entirely as they find themselves more interested in exploring the vast world and participating in side activities. Titles where they can skip the story without it having a negative impact on their experience can be a great option for those who prefer to create their own adventures and explore the world at their leisure. This allows them to fully immerse themselves without feeling tied to a specific narrative.

Ultimately, the choice is up to the player, and the freedom to explore these open-world video games at their own pace is what makes them appealing to so many. Fortunately, some offer the option to skip the entire story, allowing them to focus on exploration and gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 video games where you can skip the story: GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more

1) Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 is a critically acclaimed open-world video game that takes place in the sprawling city of Los Santos. Players can explore the vast environment at their leisure, participating in various activities and causing mayhem if they so choose. The title features three playable characters, each with their own unique storylines that intertwine throughout the game.

If they choose to follow the plot, each cutscene can be individually skipped as well. If they so wish to, players can ignore the plot after the introduction and focus solely on the open-world environment. Grand Theft Auto V offers an immersive experience for those who want to explore the city and engage in various activities without being tied to a specific storyline.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an open-world game set in the Wild West. Players take on the role of Arthur Morgan, a member of a gang of outlaws trying to survive in a world that is rapidly changing. The video game features an intricately detailed plot that explores the themes of loyalty, morality, and the consequences of one's actions.

Since the title is developed by Rockstar Games, it shares similar settings as GTA V. Some players decide to skip the entire story and instead go on horseback riding in the open countryside. It also has an online mode where they can interact with fellow friends and go together for hunting, fishing, or participate in various side activities. These are just a few of the ways players can spend their time in this immersive world.

3) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is an open-world game and a prequel to Call of the Mountains, set in a post-apocalyptic world where players take on the role of Aloy, a hunter and archer.

The script needs context, therefore many of the cinematics cannot be fast forwarded. It is set in a world overrun by robotic creatures, and players must explore the environment to uncover secrets and find a cure for a deadly plague.

While there is a main story, players can ignore it and carry on with exploring the map, which is replete with dangerous scenarios. Hunting robotic creatures, exploring ancient ruins, and participating in various activities are just a few of the ways players can spend their time in this immersive countryside.

4) Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is a massive open-world video game set in the land of Tamriel. Players take on the role of Dragonborn, a hero with the power to absorb dragons' souls. The title features a main storyline that involves fighting against the dragon Alduin, who seeks to destroy the world.

However, some individuals find participating in various side quests and customizing their character's skills and abilities to be more entertaining when playing this video game. Rather than completing the entire story, they go ahead with discovering hidden secrets and hanging around the expansive setting.

5) Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 is an open-world first-person shooter set in the fictional Hope County, Montana. Players take on the role of a deputy sheriff trying to take down a dangerous cult that has taken over the area.

The title features a main story that involves fighting against the cult's leader and his followers. Some of the scenes are long and boring, but important for setting the premise, and thus cannot be skipped.

Along with the plot, customizing their weapons and abilities, participating in various side activities, and exploring the vast environment are a few of the added experiences players can get in the game’s immersive environemnt. Thus, they end up neglecting the entire story and focus solely on the open world.

In conclusion, these five video games offer players the option to skip the entire story and instead focus on exploring and experiencing the vast open-world environments they offer.

Whether they're in the mood for combat and exploration, participating in activities, fighting against cultists in Far Cry 5, or customizing their character's skills in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, these video games have something for everyone.

