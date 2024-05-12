Vitality vs MOUZ - ESL Pro League Season 19 Grand Final: Prediction, livestream details, and more

An epic matchup between Vitality vs MOUZ in the ESL Pro League Season 19 Grand Final is all set to commence on May 12, 2024, in the heart of Malta City. Both teams will look to be a part of history as they possess the opportunity to be the first-ever ESL Pro League champion of CS2. The community is excited as they’re about to witness some exciting moments from the fiery matchup.

A plethora of things are at stake, ZywOo could retain his former glory. On the other hand, MOUZ being the defending champion, could cement themselves in the world rankings, and many more.

With that in mind, this article will explore some of the key factors and important statistics that might turn the tide of the game in this Vitality vs MOUZ matchup.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author's opinions.

Vitality vs MOUZ ESL Pro League Season 19: Who will win this matchup?

Prediction

Vitality vs MOUZ is expected to be a fiery matchup on the concluding day of ESL Pro League Season 19. Both teams are fan favorites and are likely to win this tournament. Moreover, both teams possess a diverse array of rosters filled with exceptional talents.

Vitality started their campaign exceptionally well and clinched most of the games with flawless 2-0 victories. However, they dropped only one map against Astalis. ZywOo has become formidable throughout the tournament and mostly carried his whole team toward victory. Vitality’s matches were more of a ZywOo show rather than an organized team effort.

Additionally, despite the French prodigy showing his prowess in the tournament, flameZ, and Spinx have been an immense help for ZywOo with their rifle support from behind. However, apEX and mezii are yet to show their true potential on such a big stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, MOUZ, being the defending champion of the ESL Pro League, also started their campaign with a huge victory against Bad News Kangaroos. Consequently, they kept on winning their matches and defeated big names like Liquid, G2, and Complexity on their road to the epic final.

MOUZ’s roster performed exceptionally well under siuhy’s captaincy. Players like xertioN and Jimpphat provided a lot of clutches and necessary frags for their team. Their raw firepower is one of the key factors that kept them on a winning track.

Talking about map choices, since it’ll be a BO5, both teams will have a lot of maps to play with. Maps like Vertigo and Nuke have been the forte for both teams. Hence, both maps are most likely to be on the pool.

Considering Vitality lost Mirage against Astralis, they might avoid it. MOUZ, on the other hand, had crushed Complexity in their last matchup. Hence, MOUZ might pick Ancient to catch the French organization off guard. Altogether, it’ll be interesting to see the map picks for both teams since they both know their strengths and weaknesses.

In this Vitality vs MOUZ matchup, the scales are slightly tipped towards the latter. However, considering ZywOo’s current performance, the German organization’s firepower might fall short. MOUZ will look forward to capitalizing on the French side’s mistakes.

Head to Head

Vitality and MOUZ have never faced each other in any CS2 online or LAN tournaments so far. This will be the first time they’ll cross their path and compete to be the champion of ESL Pro League Season 19.

Recent Results

Vitality won their recent matchup against Astralis with a 2-1 scoreline in the Semi-final.

Meanwhile, MOUZ also secured a victory against the NA powerhouse Complexity with a 2-1 scoreline.

Expected rosters

Vitality

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Herbaut Shahar “flameZ” Shushan

Shushan Dan “apEX” Madesclaire (IGL)

Madesclaire (IGL) Lotan “Spinx” Giladi

Giladi William “mezii” Merriman

Merriman Rémy “XTQZZ” Quoniam (Coach)

MOUZ

Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás

Torzsás Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin

Brolin Kamil “siuhy” Szkaradek (IGL)

Szkaradek (IGL) Jimi “Jimpphat” Salo

Salo Dorian “xertioN” Berman

Berman Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen (Coach)

When and where to watch Vitality vs MOUZ?

Counter-Strike enthusiasts worldwide can watch the fiery matchup between Vitality vs MOUZ on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of ESL Counter-Strike on May 12, 2024, at 8:30 pm IST/ 8:00 am PDT/ 5:00 pm CEST. Moreover, many popular CS2 streamers and content creators host watch parties with additional commentary and analysis.

Vitality vs MOUZ on YouTube: Click Here

on YouTube: Click Here Vitality vs MOUZ on Twitch: Click Here

