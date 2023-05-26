Warzone 2 "Appear Offline" status not working: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Since the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in November last year, the game has received regular updates and major improvements. The latest significant update was the Season 3 Reloaded launch that came out on May 12, 2023, bringing in new maps, weapons, quality-of-life additions, and, more importantly, Warzone Ranked. However, some bugs have crept in as well.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have a feature where players can appear offline so that nobody in their list is notified about their status, whether in a match or idle in a lobby. However, it is not available on all platforms. Apart from that, the feature has not been working as intended, causing players' status to be available to others even when "Appear Offline" is selected.

How to fix "Appear Offline" feature of Warzone 2

The "Appear Offline" feature was first added with the release of Season 01 Reloaded in December last year. However, it was not added to all platforms in-game. There are other ways to appear offline outside of the game on various platforms. For example, on a PlayStation console, players have to simply access the quick menu, go to "Online Status," and select "Appear Offline."

To appear offline in-game, they have to open the social menu, which can be accessed using the icon on the top-right corner of the screen. From thereon, select the drop-down menu that reads "Online," and check "Appear Offline."

Appear offline option (Image via Activision)

If this does not work, players can also make their party invite-only so that others cannot join. To do so, open the social menu, on the bottom left of the screen, go to "Party Settings," and choose "Invite-only." There are other options, such as "Friends only" so that strangers cannot join your party, but friends can.

However, if these methods don't work, it can be because your platform's social status is set to online. Set your social status on your platform as well as in Warzone 2 to "Offline" so that none of your friends or strangers can join your party. To do so on your platform, follow these steps:

On PC (Steam), click on the "Friends" drop-down menu, and select "Invisible."

On PC (Battle.net), click on your profile in the top-right corner of the window, and select "Appear Offline."

On Xbox One/ Series X/S, while on the home screen, press the Xbox button, scroll to "Profile & System," select your profile, and set your status to "Appear Offline."

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Stay tuned as we provide further game updates here, and in the meantime, you can track issues and their fixes on our official Trello board: trello.com/b/mCqzSc7D Stay tuned as we provide further game updates here, and in the meantime, you can track issues and their fixes on our official Trello board: trello.com/b/mCqzSc7D

Lastly, if the feature still does not work, it can be an issue on Activision's end, and you will have to wait for the developers to acknowledge and fix the bug. Refer to the official developer's Trello board to keep track of all the bugs and glitches.

Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes