Call of Duty Warzone 2 is Activision’s latest jab at the Battle Royale genre that was released on November 16, almost three weeks after Modern Warfare 2 launched globally. Both titles are available on select and recent platforms that include popular consoles and PCs as well. The publishers also introduced a highly anticipated game mode called DMZ, which provides a sandbox survival game mode experience to the player base.

It is important for players to have a preferred set of peripherals that they have solid control over and understanding of along with the most efficient configuration and keybinds set. There are multiple factors that can affect the performance of a player in a multiplayer mode, especially in Warzone 2 with the massive Al Mazrah map.

Reducing all the possible variables and eliminating inconsistencies is paramount to ensure that fans can enjoy a significant advantage over their enemies while trying to secure the ultimate victory.

Warzone 2 supports two peripheral input types that can be used to play the game - Keyboard and Mouse, and Controller.

Warzone 2 best Keyboard and Mouse settings to comfortably experience the game while securing victories

Warzone 2 is a complex game that involves gunfights and strategies. Players cannot simply outgun opponents in a fight with a proper tactical approach as the entire execution plan might backfire and wipe out the entire allied squad. It is important to have all essential utilities set to comfortable keybinds with the most accurate sensitivity for proper tracking and aiming.

The keyboard and mouse are a larger input in size compared to a controller where all the buttons are closely and comfortably placed. Having the right keybinds for quick action can be rewarding as the situation in a gunfight on the battlefield is unpredictable.

Best keyboard and mouse settings

Here is a list of all the most efficient settings that players can opt for while using a mouse and keyboard as their primary input method to play Warzone 2.

Mouse settings

Mouse Sensitivity: 7

Aim Down Sight Sensitivity: 1.0

Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: Off

Vertical Aim Axis: Standard

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Mouse Filtering: 0

Mouse Smoothing: Off

Mouse Wheel Delay: 75

Keyboard

Forward: W

Backward: S

Left: A

Right: D

Interact: E

Jump/Stand/Mantle: Space Bar

Prone: Z

Change Stance/Slide: N/A

Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus: Left Shift

Movement Advanced Keybinds: Default

Keybinds

Fire Weapon: Left Mouse Button

Aim Down Sight: Right Mouse Button

Reload: R

Next Weapon: 2 or Mouse Wheel Down

Weapon Mount: ADS + Melee

Melee: F

Lethal Equipment: F

Tactical Equipment: Q

Field Upgrade: X

Armor Plate Drop: G

Weapon Inspect: I

Alternate Fire: B

Focus: N/A

Change Zoom/Toggle Hybrid: N/A

Previous Weapon: 1 or Mouse Wheel Up

Switch to First Weapon: N/A

Switch to Second Weapon: N/A

Detonate C4: N/A

Night Vision Goggles: N

Mission Ability 1: 4

Mission Ability 2: 5

Use Killstreak 1: 3

Use Killstreak 2: 4

Use Killstreak 3: 5

Use Killstreak 4 (extra): 6

Use Killstreak Wheel: K

This concludes with all the best keyboard and mouse settings in Call of Duty Warzone 2 which the community can use to comfortably experience the game while securing victories. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon builds for Activision’s latest Battle Royale.

