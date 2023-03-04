Warzone 2 expert reveals fastest killing LMG loadout in Season 2

LMGs are some of the most viable weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. They are hard hitters and pack huge magazines, ensuring users don't run out of ammo during a gunfight. However, not everything is perfect with the LMGs. These guns are heavy and often slow down players. Hence, most people prefer using Assault Rifles instead of LMGs to remain mobile in the hostile lands of the game.

IceManIsaac is no stranger to the Call of Duty community. The expert frequently shares exciting insights into the various mechanics and weapons of the game. In a recent video, the content creator unveiled his LMG loadout, which he deems to be the fastest-killing weapon loadout in the game. His LMG of choice for this build is the RAAL MG.

Best RAAL MG loadout for Season 2 of Warzone 2

RAAL MG is one of the most lethal weapons in the game. When shot, the sound effects this gun generates are enough to create panic among the enemies. IceManIssac took the help of third-party tools to compare the time taken to kill using popular LMGs in the game. He found the RAAL MG statistically the fastest-killing primary weapon in the game.

This makes the gun an excellent choice in Battle Royale modes, where taking down enemies quicker is crucial for survival, especially in Al Mazrah, where the map is enormous. But by default, LMG isn't perfect. It has high recoil, which might make it difficult for the user to hit their targets. Hence, IceManIssac suggests the following attachments to mitigate its weaknesses and capitalize on its strengths:

Muzzle: BVM-338

BVM-338 Barrel: 21" EXF Rhino Barrel

21" EXF Rhino Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: .338 Mag High Velocity

Here's how these attachments affect the RAAL MG:

Muzzle: BVM-338 is a compensator that reduces the overall recoil of a weapon. This attachment, in particular, counters both the vertical and horizontal recoil that assists players in efficiently hitting their shots at enemy targets.

Barrel: 21" EXF Rhino Barrel further reduces the recoil. It also comes with other benefits, such as an increased bullet velocity, that allows players to hit targets at longer ranges quickly.

21" EXF Rhino Barrel in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser improves the LMG's aim down sight speed, aiming stability, and sprint to fire speed. As mentioned earlier, LMGs are bulky and often slow down players. The FSS OLE-V Laser will help counter this and improve overall mobility with the weapon.

Optic: Aim OP-V4 is a clean optic sight. While it doesn't come with higher zoom levels, it provides a clear picture of the targets without taking up much of the field of view.

Aim OP-V4 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Ammunition: .338 Mag High Velocity, as the name suggests, increases the bullet velocity of the weapon. This allows players to hit targets at far distances efficiently without having to lead their shots by much.

This is all there is to know about the fastest-killing LMG loadout in Season 2 of Warzone 2. The RAAL MG can be highly lethal in the right hands. However, it might not be ideal for maps like Ashika Island (Resurgence), where mobility and pace play a huge role, which the RAAL MG lacks.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

