Call of Duty Warzone 2 is currently in its first seasonal update and has also received a Season 1 Reloaded update, which introduced a few new balance changes. These changes were introduced to provide a more level playing field for the entire player base and smoothen the experience.

Famous Warzone 2 player and content creator WhosImmortal recently uploaded a video to YouTube citing his views on what changes the upcoming season might include. The game is nearing its second seasonal update and is expected to receive massive changes.

However, the nature of these changes is not yet known as no official announcements have been made. The community expects Activision to fix many of the in-game issues and relinquish the stale weapon meta.

Here is what WhosImmortal thinks will change with the Season 2 update for Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Season 2 update probable changes according to WhosImmortal

Activision released Warzone 2 as a sequel and its latest Battle Royale title in an attempt to provide an enhanced gaming experience. There are various aspects of the game that are yet to be addressed and in-game bugs that need permanent fixes. However, the game is expected to receive new playable and in-game content in the second seasonal update.

WhosImmortal explained all the possibilities that the Season 2 update might hold in store. These changes can be expected to range from new weapons and character cosmetics to much-needed in-game changes.

Season 2 update possible content updates

The first significant change coming to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is a level cap increase. The game has seen an increase in the maximum account level quite recently, allowing players to reach the Prestige rank multiple times with an account rank of up to 250. But players who grind the game constantly hit the cap quite quickly and have been asking for an increase in the cap ever since.

A new level cap increase might probably introduce a total of 250 more levels, making the total attainable account level to be 500.

The next significant change that WhosImmortal expects in the Season 2 update is a completed stats page. The stats page might be of a similar design to what is already available in Modern Warfare 2. However, Warzone 2 might get a more detailed stats page that will highlight the cumulative performance of players.

These stats might only be applicable for matches that will be played after the update arrives and will not account for a player's performance in Season 1.

A ranked mode could also potentially be making its debut in Warzone 2 with the second seasonal update. This game mode might just be what Activision’s Battle Royale needs to push the boundaries and introduce new incentives for grinding players.

A ranked mode update might be introduced for the entire 2022 series. The change might not come immediately from the start but during the Season 2 Reloaded update.

The DMZ mode is slated to receive a massive expansion in Season 2. This expansion might introduce new weapon blueprints and missions for players to experience alongside. Further details are expected to be announced as the game nears the update schedule.

Warzone 2 will also be getting a few changes in the “Private Matches” where players can grind the game to learn the mechanics and experiment with various weapon builds. This change might introduce more flexible lobbies as players can host private lobbies to play against a set of players alongside setting custom rules for the match.

This concludes with the expected changes in the Season 2 update, according to WhosImmortal. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides.

