Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal's AR loadout kills faster than meta SMGs at close range

When it comes to Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the majority of aggressive players tend to pick SMGs over any other weapon class. The primary reason behind this trend is due to the fact that they allow for better movement capabilities and boast a lower time-to-kill. These attributes of the SMG class make them ideal for taking gunfights up close, and if the situation calls for it, to escape quickly. However, a popular Call of Duty content creator thinks otherwise.

WhosImmortal is quite popular within the Call of Duty community and has been sharing intriguing insights into the game for quite some time now. In a recent video, he compared the STB 556 to several meta SMGs, including weapons like the VEL 46 and Vaznev-9K. To his surprise, the STB 556 Assault Rifle came out on top in terms of low TTK.

WhosImmortal's low TTK STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2

Considering the other attributes of the STB 556, WhosImmortal deemed it the best alternative to an SMG as it lets players engage in gunfights at longer ranges (in comparison to an SMG) and has a much higher bullet velocity. While other stats such as aim-down sight speed and movement speed with the weapon can be slightly lower when compared to SMGs, all of these can be mitigated with the correct attachments.

Keeping this in mind, WhosImmortal came up with the perfect loadout for the STB 556 that takes advantage of the gun's strengths and gets rid of its weaknesses. The end result is a potent Assault Rifle that functions like an SMG with a faster TTK. Here's the loadout that the content creator recommended for the AR in Warzone 2:

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Barrel: 16.5" Bruen S901 Barrel

16.5" Bruen S901 Barrel Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

Here's how these attachments affect the weapon's performance:

Optic: The Cronen Mini Pro is one of the cleanest optical sights in Warzone 2. While it doesn't offer the greatest magnification, it does provide a clear and obstruction-free view of the target and their surroundings.

Laser: The VLK LZR 7MW increases the sprint to fire speed, aiming stability, and the aim down sight speed. However, this laser will be visible to enemies as well. Hence, it isn't recommended that you hold angles with this attachment. Instead, you should play aggressively with it and actively seek engagements.

VLK LZR 7MW (Image via Activision)

Barrel: The 16.5" Bruen S901 Barrel improves movement speed as well as aim down sight speed. This is ideal for escaping dangerous situations or simply taking the fight to the enemies.

Rear Grip: The Bruen Q900 Grip increases the sprint to fire speed and aim down sight speed as well. Although this negatively impacts recoil control, considering that you'll primarily be using this build for close-to-mid-range engagements, this shouldn't impact the weapon's performance too much.

Comb: The FTAC C11 Riser improves the sprint to fire speed and the aim down sight speed of this weapon, addressing the AR's drawbacks.

FTAC C11 (Image via Activision)

This is all there's to know about the best STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2. This AR loadout is built exclusively to replace SMGs and should be used as such to yield effective results in the game.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will go live on April 12, 2023 on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

