Warzone 2 fans furious over missing changes that were promised with Season 2 Reloaded patch

Since the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 on November 15, 2022, players have had one consistent complaint: the game's audio. Footstep sounds in Activision's latest battle royale title have been a real problem for quite some time now, with the developers previously mentioning that a significant upgrade would be made in this regard with the release of Season 2 Reloaded.

Season 2 Reloaded of the game was officially released on March 15, 2023, adding a plethora of content while fixing several bugs and balancing various overpowered weapons. Although audio improvements were mentioned in the patch notes, they didn't make it into the final release, along with a few other elements. This article will take a closer look at the changes that the developers failed to address and how the community responded to it.

Many promised changes were not added to Warzone 2 with the release of Season 2 Reloaded

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Season 02 Reloaded will include audio updates:



- Submix fixes that were affecting enemy footstep volume.

- Equalized sand footsteps to better cut through the mix similar to dirt & concrete.



Before the major update, Infinity Ward officially stated that a bug which was affecting enemy footstep volume would be fixed while also equalizing footstep audio on various surfaces.

Essentially, it was concluded that the footsteps audio was soft because of how the game plays one main soundtrack instead of different tracks from different audio sources, which overpowers the volume of footsteps as and when other activities take place simultaneously. Although the patch notes mentioned that this would be improved upon, the audio seemingly hasn't received any major changes since the update.

Yet another change promised by the developers was that a "Surround Sound" option would be added to Warzone 2 on the PC platform. While this hasn't been implemented directly into the game, a "Windows Default" option has beem added, which requires players to tweak their Windows audio settings to receive raw audio input in-game.

On March 21, a small update was made to Warzone 2 for the purpose of fixing a few more bugs, but there was no mention of any audio changes being made. Addressing this existing issue, one Reddit user stated:

"They absolutely haven’t fixed the sound. I don’t even know if they made any changes but it’s worse than ever"

Another major change that was mentioned in the patch notes is the auto-relaunching of the game after a mandatory update (that requires a restart). For some users, this feature doesn't seem to work at all, while for others, the game closes automatically, but doesn't restart by itself.

Furthermore, a major change that allowed players to automatically pick up armor plates was introduced with the launch of Season 2 Reloaded. However, this feature is a hit-or-miss, as it only works when the player manually picks up one plate beforehand and simply doesn't work when the player's tactically sprinting over the loot.

As such, the next significant update coming to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for April 15, 2023. It's expected that ongoing issues and bugs in the game will be ironed out and that a few quality-of-life changes will be made.

