Call of Duty Warzone 2 is live with its Season 2 Reloaded patch and features new changes. In a recent YouTube video, the well-known content producer and gamer WhosImmortal demonstrated the power of the Icarus light-machine gun (LMG). The weapon was a powerful “off-meta” LMG, according to him. After the RPK’s complete domination during Season 1, LMG weaponry reached its pinnacle, and the meta moved to assault rifles and submachine guns. The Icarus has impressive statistics and could perhaps rank among the best in its class.

Theoretically, the weapon can eliminate fully-plated enemies faster than the M4 itself. Let us look at WhosImmortal’s best Icarus builds for Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded.

WhosImmortal recommends the best 556 Icarus setup for Warzone 2

Activision released several changes and had a more expansive weaponry meta going into Season 2. To level the playing field, the developers made several weapon changes. WhosImmortal compares the Icarus light machine gun with other weapons in its class and platform by presenting various information in charts.

The M4 and the Icarus remain in close competition on the Time-To-Kill (TTK) speed charts at mid-range. The long-range TTK data, however, gave the victory to Icarus by a wide margin. A comparison between the 556 Icarus, HCR 56, RAPP H, Sakin MG38, and RPK was also included in the video.

556 Icarus weapon build

The 556 Icarus has established itself as a competitive option in the light machine gun market. The weapon has a firing rate of 779 rounds per minute (RPM) and a bullet velocity of 700 meters per second (m/s). However, its movement speed is relatively slow. Gamers can use various builds to exploit their capabilities and participate in multiple gunfights.

WhosImmortal suggests Warzone 2 players use his build to make the most out of the 556 Icarus. Here is the complete form with all the pros and cons of the attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16” Barrel

FTAC Coldforge 16” Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Recommended tuning:

Echoless-80: -0.68 vertical, +0.65 horizontal

-0.68 vertical, +0.65 horizontal FTAC Coldforge 16” Barrel: +0.32 vertical, +0.21 horizontal

+0.32 vertical, +0.21 horizontal AIM OP-V4: -1.55 vertical, -1.56 horizontal

-1.55 vertical, -1.56 horizontal Edge-47 Grip: +0.49 vertical, +0.19 horizontal

+0.49 vertical, +0.19 horizontal 5.56 High Velocity: +0.43 vertical, +4.94 horizontal

Sound reduction and the Echoless-80 muzzle boost damage range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity. The overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming steadiness suffer a little penalty.

The 16” FTAC Coldforge Barrel improves hip fire accuracy, damage range, and bullet velocity. Hip recoil control and ADS speed are both decreased by the barrel attachment. While an excellent optic extension, the Aim OP-V4 may be replaced according to player desire.

The Edge-47 under-barrel increases aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization. However, it takes a toll on the overall ADS speed. The 5.56 high-velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity and compensates with a reduction in damage range.

WhosImmortal’s 556 Icarus build focuses on increasing recoil control and bullet velocity. It is a suitable pick for the primary slot but is not the most mobile setup. Players can utilize the advanced weapon gunsmith system to make more modifications in Warzone 2.

