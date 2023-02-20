A well-known content creator and Call of Duty Warzone 2 player, JGod, recently uploaded a video on YouTube showcasing a list of weapons suited for long-range skirmishes. The Sakin MG38 secured a spot on the list with a dedicated build that players can utilize. After the Season 2 update, the weapons meta shifted away from Season 1's RPK and Fennec 45.

Warzone 2 provides a long list of weapons for players to utilize on the battlefield. Players often engage in long-range gunfights, which helps to have an automatic weapon in some scenarios. The Light Machine Gun (LMG) weapon category is usually preferred as an alternative to snipers and marksman rifles in such situations.

JGod's recommended no-recoil build for the Sakin MG38 in Warzone 2.

JGod showcases the best long-range Sakin build for Warzone 2 Season 2

Activision has been proactive in introducing new playable content and weapon adjustments. The player base can use the advanced gunsmith system to modify weapons and use them in different scenarios. Light machine guns pack a heavy punch and can be used to take ranged battles but reduce the player's mobility.

The Sakin MG38 was left untouched by Season 2's weapon tweaking and enjoyed its average stats. This gun is a viable option for the primary slot with appropriate attachments.

Sakin MG38 weapon build

The Sakin MG38 boasts a high muzzle velocity of 700 m/s with a damage output of 45 for headshots in the medium range. The weapon also features a Time-To-Kill (TTK) of around 644 ms in the 50-meter range without attachments. However, it is a heavy piece of machinery that can quickly put players in compromising positions.

JGod has engineered an excellent build for the Sakin MG38 to capitalize on its strengths. Here is the complete build with the pros and cons of the attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: TY-LR8

Barrel: 20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel

Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Recommended tuning:

7.62 High Velocity: -0.29 vertical, -4.35 horizontal

TY-LR8: +0.52 vertical, +0.27 horizontal

20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel: +0.37 vertical, -0.26 horizontal

Schlager PEQ Box IV: +0.34 vertical, +34.55 horizontal

Sakin MG38 near-zero recoil build (Image via Sym. gg)

The TY-LR8 muzzle increases horizontal recoil control but reduces the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability. The 20" Bruen Silver Series barrel attachment increases bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy. It takes a toll on the weapon's ADS speed, movement speed, and hip recoil control.

The Schlager PEQ Box IV laser offsets the muzzle and barrel disadvantages and boosts the ADS speed of the weapon without any cons. The Aim OP-V4 is a great optic attachment for medium- and long-range gunfights. It remains subject to player preference and can be swapped out for another.

The 7.62 high-velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity but reduces the overall damage range of the Sakin MG38.

JGod's suggested build for the Sakin focuses on increasing its performance and recoil control while engaging in long-range gunfights in Warzone 2. It is important to remember that this is not the fastest or most mobile build for this light machine gun.

The Season 2 update has been a turning point for Warzone 2, bringing back several popular systems like the classic Gulag format. The patch also added three new weapons for the player base and kickstarted the Resurgence mode with Ashika Island. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

