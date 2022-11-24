Call of Duty Warzone 2 features a massive map called Al Mazrah, which contains different sectors of geographical changes that can be utilized by players with the changed movement and combat mechanics.

A new Messi bundle will be released for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 towards the end of November that will feature themed cosmetics and weapon blueprints similar to the Neymar bundle that came out on November 21.

Football lovers and active followers will find this legendary new bundle to be a pack that belongs in the inventory and not just the in-game store. It is expected that the Messi bundle will include a full character skin of the star player along with stickers and weapon sprays.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Messi Bundle

Along with the release of Warzone 2 on November 16, Season 1 and a new Battle Pass were also released for both Activision titles with cross-progression features enabled. The inaugural Season and Battle Pass brought along a new weapons collection that expanded the limited arsenal for both games.

The publisher is trying to score a hat-trick by introducing a total of three football stars in the game as cosmetic ranges - Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Leo Messi. Players can get their hands on the upcoming Messi bundle from the in-game store as and when it arrives.

Release date

Activision will be releasing the three athletes one after the other with a short time interval in between for the folks to make purchases. The Neymar bundle is currently available in the in-game store for 2400 COD points, while the Paul Pogba bundle will be released on November 25, and the Messi bundle on November 29.

The Messi bundle will be a Tracer pack, meaning that there should be a visual change in the gunfire and bullet projectile visibility for the weapons included in the bundle.

What’s included

Fans can expect to see a complete Messi character skin in the bundle which will be the star of the package. It will include two weapon blueprints - Atomic Flea and Blue Thunder, along with a weapon charm, vehicle skin, sticker, emblem, and a finishing animation.

The exact list of all the included items along with their dedicated names is expected to be revealed shortly before it is released into the game. Fans can keep an eye out on the official Twitter page of Call of Duty as new information will be surfacing for each of the bundles along with a crisp trailer demonstrating the animations.

Considering that the Neymar bundle was priced at $19.99 in the in-game store, we can expect the Messi bundle to be available for purchase around the same or the exact price of 2400 COD points.

However, this cannot be confirmed as Activision has not officially addressed the topic and the pricing of the bundles remains in their hand.

