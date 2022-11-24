Warzone 2 Neymar Bundle: What's included, price, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 went live recently, with Activision releasing its latest battle royale title on November 16 to carry forward the shining legacy left by its prequel. Activision's sequel offers stunning visuals and immersive gameplay with the help of realistic changes to the fundamental mechanics as well as brand new cosmetics.

Fans can now get their hands on the new Neymar bundle that's available in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The publisher plans to introduce new content at regular intervals of time to both titles as they share a common platform that allows cross-progression.

The Neymar bundle is a Tracer pack, which means that the Operator's bullets will have an attractive new visual appearance. The bullet effect will only be visible while using weapon blueprints that are available within the bundle itself.

A closer look at the Neymar bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Secure the top score with the Neymar Jr. Operator Bundle, now available in The most tactical playmaker is dropping inSecure the top score with the Neymar Jr. Operator Bundle, now available in #Warzone2 and #ModernWarfare2 The most tactical playmaker is dropping in ⚽️ 💥Secure the top score with the Neymar Jr. Operator Bundle, now available in #Warzone2 and #ModernWarfare2 https://t.co/Mho9Hn70st

Warzone 2 was released just a few weeks after Modern Warfare 2 and brought along Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 with a brand new Battle Pass, adding new guns to the already vast arsenal of weapons. Furthermore, the introduction of a new bundle that features a professional football player definitely captured the community's attention.

Since the Vault Edition's release for Modern Warfare 2, the premium bundle has carried over to their newest battle royale title, with Activision constantly introducing charismatic bundles to both games as new content.

Price of this bundle

The Neymar bundle can be purchased from the in-game store from Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 at a price of 2400 COD points. The actual cost of the required COD points for this bundle is $19.99, which is fairly expensive in comparison to premium cosmetics in other shooter games.

What’s included

A total of eight items are included in the Neymar bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Once they have been purchased and added to the player's inventory, these items can be freely used in both games.

Here is a list of all the items that fans can get their hands on should they purchase this new and attractive bundle.

"Neymar Jr" character skin

"All Kicks" Finishing move

"The Feared" BAS-P SMG weapon blueprint

"Longball" SO-14 battle rifle weapon blueprint

"Ocean Gem" Vehicle camo

"Neymar Jr 10" weapon charm

"Speed Boost" weapon sticker

"Outrun" emblem (animated)

All of these items will be immediately available to players after the bundle is obtained and can be used in different multiplayer modes of Modern Warfare 2 or on the gigantic map of Warzone 2.

The Neymar Bundle was released by Activision on November 21 for both of the company's latest titles. Interestingly, there has been no official statement about when the pack will be removed from the in-game store. Football lovers and active Call of Duty followers have been rushing in to get their hands on this latest bundle and show off this unique skin in-game.

