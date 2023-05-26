Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 see the largest decrease in player count since release

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has suffered a drastic drop in the total player count in the last 30 days. The rapid updates and introduction of new playable content seem to have failed to cater to the massive shooter community. The statistics of the game show that the decrease in average players is about to touch an all-time low.

The player base has been constantly concerned about the game's current state through social media platforms. Modern Warfare 2 player "coone90" posted a screenshot on Reddit and started discussing the dwindling player count and its possible reasons.

Let us look at Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's falling player base.

Why are players moving away from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Activision recently released the Season 3 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The mid-seasonal update brought various gameplay changes and the Ranked Play mode to the battle royale playlist. However, this crowded the available game modes, and the developers shuffled out one of the fan favorites.

This quickly drew much attention, and players started voicing their opinions about the fun elements being absent in the multiplayer and battle royale. The introduction of the Plunder game mode satiated the vast number of casual players. The ranked lobbies targeted the competitive percentage of players to grind ranks and test their skills.

Most players started commenting on the post that supported the player drop count as the current state of the entire series. Apart from the peculiar bugs stopping the community from gaining Skill Ratings (SR) in ranked lobbies, users feel the gameplay lacks.

This is an unfortunate development, as both titles were surrounded by much hype in the beta phases. However, a few share their opinion that the games have not improved much since the release.

The discussion further tackles topics about Activision trying to save the decreasing player count of Warzone 2 with the Ranked Play update. The mode is plagued with dev errors that have made it unstable and negatively affect the player base. There have been incidents where the system has handed out penalties like SR deductions and matchmaking cooldowns.

The thread adds concerns about the developers introducing new content instead of fixing the existing issues. The players also cite that Activision may be trying to gain as much profit as possible from the series instead of mending it for the long run.

All the issues, including performance drops, audio engine bugs, errors, and connectivity issues, have driven players away to different titles. If the same trend follows, multiplayer and battle royale titles may record lower counts.

Fans and enthusiasts can go to the Steamcharts website to monitor various player count stats and do some number crunching themselves. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

