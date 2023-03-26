Warzone 2 players demand the return of legendary weapons from Warzone 1 

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released on November 15, 2022, and players have had to adapt to the many changes implemented compared to the predecessor. Although they have all been enhanced for the new battle royale, the mechanics, pacing, mobility, and weapons of the two games are fundamentally different from one another. Although Warzone 1 may still be played, its creators no longer update and maintain it. Since the release of the original game, several of the weapons have been valued by gamers; Warzone 2 does not have these weapons.

Notably, the original game combines weaponry from three different games into one, but the sequel only includes weapons from Modern Warfare 2. (2022).

Players want developers to add WZ1 weapons to Warzone 2

Some weapons that players would like to return (Image via u/Lordtone215/Reddit)

Season 2 Reloaded is the latest major update of the game that was released on March 15 which added a gun to the mix, a marksman rifle called Tempus Torrent, which has qualities similar to the DMR-14 from the previous game, thanks to its high rate of fire and damage output.

The substantial update to Warzone 2 is scheduled for April 15, and Season 3 will add new weapons to the game's arsenal. While the content for the upcoming season has not yet been revealed, players may expect Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 to have one to three new weapons.

One of the guns from Modern Warfare 2019 that players have wished to return to the battle royale is the Kar-98k which was used by a majority of players during the Warzone 1 era. The sniper is loved by many due to its ability to hit a target in the head with a single shot, high damage range, quick rechambering speed, and rapid bullet velocity.

One of the most adored weapons from Warzone 1 is the CR-56 AMAX, which was still often utilized by players even after it was subjected to a number of nerfs. It was difficult to use, despite the fact that it was destructive from a distance. The significant recoil of the weapon gave players who were eager to practise with it and master it a better chance of winning battle royale battles.

Grau 5.56 was another assault rifle that was popular during the Warzone 1 era. One of its best traits was its iron sight, which provided players with a perfect view of the enemy without any hindrance. Players did not connect a scope, therefore the extra attachment slot improved its performance even further, allowing them to exceed one another in Verdansk.

Some more weapons that players would like to make their debut in Warzone 2 include AS VAL, FAL, HDR from Modern Warfare, FFAR, Milano 821, MAC-10 from Black Ops Cold War, and Cooper Carbine, MP-40 from Vanguard.

