Warzone 2 players on Twitter are frustrated as the "UAVs are BUGGED on ASHIKA ISLAND"

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has two main maps, one is Al Mazrah, which the game released with. The second is Resurgence's Ashika Island, which launched with Season 2 in February. Since then, the developer has released multiple updates that have ironed out several bugs and glitches, but unfortunately, a major one has slipped through.

Content creators and players are taking to social media to show their frustration about this bug. It is the fastest way to get the developer's attention and hasten the process of getting it fixed because it is dampening many gamers' gameplay experience.

Warzone 2 UAVs do not reveal the location of enemies on Ashika Island

Xen TCaptainX @TCaptainX_ UAVs are BUGGED on ASHIKA ISLAND



When calling in UAVs, there is often a delay and they don't start sweeping until about 10 seconds after being called.



In this clip, I call an UAV and I get one UAV sweep immediately but then it disappears and doesn't start again for about… UAVs are BUGGED on ASHIKA ISLANDWhen calling in UAVs, there is often a delay and they don't start sweeping until about 10 seconds after being called.In this clip, I call an UAV and I get one UAV sweep immediately but then it disappears and doesn't start again for about… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… ⚠ UAVs are BUGGED on ASHIKA ISLAND ⚠When calling in UAVs, there is often a delay and they don't start sweeping until about 10 seconds after being called.In this clip, I call an UAV and I get one UAV sweep immediately but then it disappears and doesn't start again for about… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3MUfTrHA9i

The UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) killstreak in the Call of Duty has been one of the most important mechanics in the game, something that has been part of the franchise since Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. The same has been substantial in the Battle Royale mode of the game as well, as it helps locate enemies on the massive Warzone 2 maps.

However, since the Season 3 Reloaded update was released on May 12, the UAVs on Ashika Island have been quite buggy and have not been working as intended in all Resurgence matches. Raven Software is yet to acknowledge this issue, but players can keep track of all the bugs and glitches that the developer is working on by accessing the latter's official Trello board.

As per TCaptainX, a Call of Duty content creator, the UAVs do not start sweeping on the smaller map as soon as the player activates them, instead they start working 10 seconds after being called. However, there seems to be no problem for the UAV to work as intended on the core map of the game, Al Mazrah.

In the aforementioned Twitter clip, it can be seen that when the players activates the killstreak, it only starts working after about 10 seconds. Further, it does not ping the enemy right ahead even though the latter did not have the Ghost perk, which is the only way to avoid being detected by UAVs. According to the creator:

“When calling in UAVs, there is often a delay and they don’t start sweeping until about 10 seconds after being called.”

Another Twitter user pointed out that the same bug is persisting with Personal Radars too, which is another killstreak that pings enemies on the tac-map.

DLRM Zyro @Zyro_wz @Activision… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Uav’s seem to be broken in Ashika island. (Not sure about Al Mazrah) The ping sweeps are inconsistent and take ages to kick in after calling in a UAV. Sometimes taking 5-7 seconds after popping before I even saw a uav sweep. Please can we fix this :) @RavenSoftware Uav’s seem to be broken in Ashika island. (Not sure about Al Mazrah) The ping sweeps are inconsistent and take ages to kick in after calling in a UAV. Sometimes taking 5-7 seconds after popping before I even saw a uav sweep. Please can we fix this :) @RavenSoftware @Activision… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

julien @julienchampagn1 @TCaptainX_ Thanks and finally, I thought I was the only one to have this kind of bug, I put the uav, I don't see people but my mates do. The uav is completely broken @TCaptainX_ Thanks and finally, I thought I was the only one to have this kind of bug, I put the uav, I don't see people but my mates do. The uav is completely broken

RedRover @RedRover_83 @TCaptainX_ The samething hppen to me I thought I was tripping. Thank you needed this lol @TCaptainX_ The samething hppen to me I thought I was tripping. Thank you needed this lol

The next major update for the game is scheduled to be released next month, which will also commence the fourth season of Warzone 2. Players can expect a plethora of bugs to be ironed out with the update, including this one, while also bringing in balances to weapons, quality-of-life improvements, and more. It is also possible that the developer will release a small hotfix to patch this glitch.

Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms, including, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

