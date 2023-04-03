Warzone 2's "Unlock veteran raid mode" glitch: How to fix, possible reason, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and a new glitch coming between enjoying the game is not a new situation for players around the globe. A new bug has recently appeared and it is showing a pop up, 'Unlock Veteran Mode' which leads nowhere in the game.

From being killed by invisible enemies to getting your game crashing, the latest iteration of the popular battle royale has all sorts of bugs that can ruin your gameplay experience.

Redditors have found this new bug and more players are coming across to it with time. Before Raven Software officially fixes it with a patch, here is what you can do to have a temporary solution.

How to fix the 'Unlock veteran raid mode' glitch in Warzone 2

As mentioned by u/LBocanega, a bug appears when a player tries to play the resurgence quads mode. Instead of starting the game, a pop-up will show up, stating:

"complete this episode to unlock veteran raid mode”

Warzone 2 players face a new glitch (Image via Reddit)

This does not make any sense as the raid mode is exclusive to Modern Warfare 2 and to play a normal resurgence game in the battle royale, you'd never require to purchase a different game and complete an episode to unlock the playlist.

While players are yet to figure out what's the reason behind this annoying glitch, there is one fix that you can use to play the resurgence quads again.

Here is what you have to do to play the resurgence quads if you face this glitch.

Close your game. Wait for some time and check if anything is running in the background or not. Clear your task manager if you are on a PC. Log out from your respective platform. Log in and start the application again. Open Warzone 2 and load up a resurgence quads match.

This method should work until Raven Software recognizes the problem and fixes it with a small patch in the next few days.

With season 2, Warzone 2 has brought back the fan-favorite resurgence mode from the previous iteration. With a brand new map and a lot of new features, the new resurgence mode has brought a breath of fresh air within the community.

Facing glitches like this while playing your favorite mode can always be a nuisance and the community can hope that the developers will fix the problem as soon as possible.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Season 02 Reloaded is available now in Call of Duty The time is now. Deploy into the all-new Himmelmatt Expo Core MP map, Raid Episode 2 a Camo Challenge Event, plus more free contentSeason 02 Reloaded is available now in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII The time is now. Deploy into the all-new Himmelmatt Expo Core MP map, Raid Episode 2 a Camo Challenge Event, plus more free content 🔥Season 02 Reloaded is available now in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII. https://t.co/OKaFN7keES

While the season 2 reloaded is still live, there are not enough days left to complete the battle pass. Based on the BP cycle, the new season should start on April 12.

Activision has already confirmed that the ranked mode in the battle royale will come with the season 3 update. Whether this will be a game changer or not, we need to wait and see.

To learn more about Warzone 2 related news and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

Poll : 0 votes