Warzone 2 Season 1: Best close-range weapon to use in-game 

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has a plethora of weapons in its arsenal and picking the best can be a difficult task. With the meta constantly changing, fans need to know which guns are worth using and can yield the desired results.

If gamers are looking for the best close-range weapon in Warzone 2 Season 1, they might want to consider using an SMG. This would put them at a great advantage when they're going up against enemies who're not using guns specifically suited to close-quarters combat. With the game having an insanely low TTK (time to kill), the ideal Sub Machine Gun will melt foes instantly.

The Fennec 45 can give you the close-range advantage in Warzone 2 that you seek. This article will focus on the best attachments that you should use with the SMG.

Best attachments for Fennec 45 in Warzone 2

The Fennec 45 has a massive fire rate, making it one of the fastest-killing machines in-game. To maximize the potential of this weapon, you need to add these attachments.

Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp

Barrel: ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel

Underbarrel: Agent Grip

Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Stock: Agile Assault - 7 Stock

The most important attachment for this weapon is the AVR-T90 Comp Muzzle. Since the Fennec 45 has some horizontal recoil, the item will decrease it and make the gun more stable.

The ZLR 16.5'' Ignition Barrel will also add some recoil control to the SMG, as well as some damage range and bullet velocity. This will help you better control the weapon. Furthermore, increased range will enable you to take on foes from a distance.

It is recommended you use the Fennec Mag 45 Magazine. As the weapon has a massive fire rate, the base 30 rounds will not last long. If you are playing Solo, then you can keep the base mag and add an Optic, like the Cronen Mini Pro, to see and aim at enemies better. However, for other game modes, using the Mag 45 is absolutely recommended.

If you are using a weapon at a very close range, one thing that you should also take into consideration is the hip-firing ability of the gun. Adding the Agent Grip as the Underbarrel will offer an advantage in this regard since it enhances hip-fire. IT also adds recoil control to the Fennec 45.

Using the Barrel and other attachments will put some weight on the gun and make the ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed slower. However, to even things out, you can use the Agile Assault-7 Stock to improve ADS Speed, Sprint to Fire, and Aim Walking Speed as well.

How to unlock Fennec 45 in Warzone 2

Unlocking the Fennec 45 is much easier compared to some other weapons in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. You just need to play the game, and once you reach level 38, the gun will automatically be unlocked. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 1 is live right now.

