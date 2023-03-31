Call of Duty Warzone 2 is nearing its Season 3 update, and the community has discovered another gameplay bug. The player and Reddit user “LordTexugo” uploaded a short clip that shows the animation of a Riot Shield while using a zipline is misleading.

Warzone 2 players have discovered many bugs and glitches since the battle royale’s inception. The Riot Shield animation problem is the latest gameplay bug that surfaced online and surprised the player base. While the glitch renders Riot Shields useless on ziplines, a portion of the community's opinion leans towards such a change to be actually made.

Let us take a closer look at the recent Riot Shield glitch in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Riot Shield bug makes it useless on ziplines

Various changes are expected to arrive with the launch of the third seasonal update. The season patches contain weapon adjustments, new modes, new guns, general bug fixes, and more. The emergence of this new Riot Shield glitch will likely be addressed by the developers soon with a fix in the upcoming updates.

Fortunately, it is not a game-breaking bug that can create an unfair advantage for other players. It seems to relate to simple gameplay and animation issues that can be fixed without changing the shield.

Riot Shield glitch

The clip uploaded to Reddit contains both the player's perspective and the kill cam to accurately capture the bug's nature. The player arrives below a building on a quad and jumps off to take the zipline for roof access. However, the player is surprised when an enemy operator on the roof shoots him down through the Riot Shield.

The player's perspective in the clip shows that the character model used a single hand to go up the zipline and hold the Riot Shield in front. This tricked the player into thinking that the shield would block incoming bullets, and he turned toward the enemy shooter on the roof.

Unfortunately, the shield was not appropriately equipped and exposed the operator to enemy gunfire. The Riot Shield seems to have been glitched and stuck in the character model, not in front of him.

The hand glitched out, and the shield turned a bit sideways, making the player completely vulnerable. This led to the player getting eliminated in a bizarre series of events, making it look like the shield is useless on ziplines.

A large percentage of Warzone 2 players do not support the presence of the Riot Shield in the game. The player base has requested various changes and nerfs to how the shield works.

This Riot Shield glitch strengthens the change request and states that Riot Shields should be automatically placed on the back of the character while using ziplines.

The Season 3 update is the next big update slated to arrive soon for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

