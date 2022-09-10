Warzone's best underrated DMR that no one is using in Season 5

Warzone Season 5 came out not long ago. The latest Season update brought many new additions and changes to the game. Some of these changes include changes to maps and weapon nerfs/buffs. These weapon stats changes have now made some of the most used weapons in the game less viable.

This has allowed other weapons to shine, which have so far been overshadowed by their popular counterparts. One of those weapons is the M1 Garand.

M1 Garand has been in the Call of Duty series since its first title launch in 2003. Since then, this weapon has been featured in almost all of the Call of Duty games, including the latest Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The weapon falls under the ‘Marksman Rifle’ weapon class in Warzone. It is not an automatic weapon by any means but it possesses the capacity to deal significant damage to the enemies.

M1 Garand - The underrated DMR in Warzone Season 5

M1 Garand (Vanguard) is probably one of the most underrated weapons in the game right. The weapon is known for its iconic ‘ping’ sound upon emptying the cartridge.

The M1 Garand is a heavy hitter. Being a Marksman Rifle, the ideal way to use this weapon is at medium-long ranges. It does not quite provide the power of a sniper rifle, but what it does provide is a higher fire rate compared to a sniper?

Long range engagements are difficult. Although snipers are the ideal weapon for long range fights, where they fall short is shooting at moving targets. If the player misses a bullet on a moving target, it will take him quite a bit of time to shoot another bullet. By this point, the enemy would have escaped his sight. So with a sniper rifle, players cannot afford to miss those.

This isn’t the case with a Marksman Rifle like the M1 Garand. It carries the ability to shoot multiple bullets in a short period of time. So even if players miss a shot or two, they are fine. The M1 Garand absolutely shreds the medium range combat, annihilating players in just 4-5 shots.

Judging by statistics

As per stats retrieved from WZRanked, the M1 Garand has only a pick-rate of 0.22%, in comparison the most picked weapon in Warzone right now is PPSh-41 (VG) with a pick-rate of 9.94%.

This makes M1 Garand one of the least picked weapons in the game.

M1 Garand (Image via Activision)

However, the story changes when it takes into account the win-rate of the weapon. The weapon has a win-rate of 4.46%, in comparison the PPSh-41 has a win-rate of 3.83%. So players are more likely to win their games with the M1 Garand than a PPSh-41. Despite this, the M1 Garand is a low-picked weapon.

Another impressive stat in favor of the M1 Garand is the K/D ratio. Players with the M1 Garand boast an average K/D ratio of 1.23%. This is almost similar to the PPSh-41 which has a K/D ratio of 1.26%.

Suggested loadout for the M1 Garand

Best M1 Garand loadout in Warzone Season 5 (Image via Twitter/@Warzone_Loadout)

This loadout will not only enhance the positive aspects of the weapon but also diminish the negative ones, thus, truly optimizing the weapon to its best capabilities. The following attachments will provide players with the ultimate M1 Garand:

Muzzle : MX Silencer

Barrel : Cooper 25” Custom

Optic : SVT-40 PU 3-6x

Stock : Chariot S3 TC

Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

Magazine : .30-06 30 Round Magazine

Ammunition : Lengthened

Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

Perk 1 : Hardscope

Perk 2 : On-Hand

The M1 Garand isn’t quite the ideal weapon for close quarter combat scenarios in Warzone. If players find themselves in such scenarios, the M1 Garand won’t be able to keep up with weapons that are accurate at close ranges with a higher fire-rate. It is hence recommended to use it alongside a SMG like the Armaguerra 43 or PPSh-41.

Warzone Season 5 update has received mixed reactions from fans of the series. While some loved the new changes, many others complained about technical issues and unnecessary weapon nerfs.

For now, however, the M1 Garand remains a great choice for players dropping into Warzone, especially when it comes to Caldera.

