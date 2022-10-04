Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Best Meta Loadout of the season

Call of Duty: Warzone recently received its mid-season Season 5 Reloaded patch, which is rumored to be the game's final major update. COD has had the tendency to shift weapon metas with the release of updates and newer weapons.

However, the title might receive minor tweaks and balance patches in the future for weapons along with map changes. The M4A1 and MP40 are two weapons that have been in the game for quite some time now, and after several new updates and tweaks, the latter has taken its place as the best submachine gun in Warzone. The recent patch also brought back the M4A1 meta to the game.

Activision has announced its new title along with Battle Royale. With COD's Warzone 2.0 expected to be released soon, the community’s focus has undoubtedly shifted.

Here, we take a look at Warzone Season 5 Reloaded’s Best Meta Loadout.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded best meta loadout

The M4A1 has always been a staple weapon throughout the entire Call of Duty series. The rifle has bonded with the community, making it a highly desirable choice. The MP40 has also been a part of the series for a long time before eventually being overlooked with the introduction of newer sub-machine guns (SMGs).

Here’s a look at the base stats of the M4A1 and the MP40 without any attachments.

M4A1

Fire Rate: 811 rpm

Muzzle Velocity: 850 m/s

Ammo Count: 30

ADS Time: 240 ms

Field of View (FoV): 50

MP40

Fire Rate: 600 rpm

Muzzle Velocity: 690 m/s

Ammo Count: 32

ADS Time: 200 ms

Sprint to Fire: 166 ms

The stats listed here are concise to compare the changes both weapons undergo after using the best attachments for the perfect meta loadout.

M4A1

The M4A1 has been a permanent contender for the primary weapon slot since the beginning of Warzone. It is a strong and sturdy weapon from the Assault Rifle class that has considerable mobility. The weapon is a preferred weapon of choice for seasoned Call of Duty players as well, despite the fact that it can only accommodate a total of five attachments.

M4A1 (Image via Sym.gg)

Recommended Build:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Optics: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 60 Round Mags

This build brings out the highest efficiency of the weapon for medium to long-range usage. It utilizes the low recoil of the M4A1 and maximizes the potential to take down enemies with a single magazine.

Here are the stats for the M4A1 after being equipped with the recommended build.

Fire Rate: 811 rpm > no change

Muzzle Velocity: 850 m/s > 1601 m/s

Ammo Count: 30 > 60

ADS Time: 240 ms > 369 ms

Field of View (FoV): 50 > 32

MP40

The MP40 is a neutral SMG in its class and can be utilized for close-range as well as medium-range combat. With its high hip-fire accuracy and decent fire rate, the damage output is comparable to some of the best SMGs from past seasons, making it a true meta SMG. The versatility of the MP40 in terms of mobility and range combined makes it a desirable secondary weapon.

MP-40 (Image via Sym.gg)

Recommended Build:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

Optics: Slate Reflector

Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk 1: Brace

Perk 2: Quick

This build looks at increasing damage output to the highest limits. Being an SMG, the MP40 already offers a fair amount of mobility. The addition of weapon perks further helps its case by increasing movement speed while making the MP40 easier to control during a fight. This enables players to quickly traverse to cover and rejoin the battle.

Following are the stats for the MP40 after is equipped with the recommended build.

Fire Rate: 600 rpm > 779 rpm

Muzzle Velocity: 690 m/s > 805 m/s

Ammo Count: 32 > 45

Tactical Sprint: 7.82 m/s > 8.46 m/s

ADS Time: 200 ms > 182 ms

Sprint to Fire: 166 ms > 129 ms

Tactical Sprint to Fire: 249 ms > 193 ms

For the best results, the builds mentioned help improve a portion of the weapon's crucial stats and is considered the best meta loadout for Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. The return of the two weapons that first prevailed in the lobbies when the title was freshly released is another indicator that Warzone is sadly nearing its end. The community has no doubt bonded with the game regardless of its quirks as it has become the ideal platform for players to connect.

