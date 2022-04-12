"Was forced straight down off drop? Why?": Apex Legends player surprised after immediate unprompted death

Players in Apex Legends have been facing a weird glitch, in which they are forcefully dragged towards death immediately after deploying from the ship. This glitch occurs when the ship arrives from the northern tip of King's Canyon.

As soon as the countdown ends and players try to drop into the northern dwellings, they get dragged down to the waters. All of their survival efforts go in vain as they immediately die.

Apex Legends News @alphaINTEL Ranked maps for Season 12:



Split 1: Olympus

Split 2: Kings Canyon Ranked maps for Season 12:Split 1: OlympusSplit 2: Kings Canyon https://t.co/EBnwLzrS44

In every season of Apex, players have to go through a ranked split. This basically means players play the entire ranked mode for the season on two different maps that are available in rotation. This time, the second split is King's Canyon.

Many players have reported facing the same issue in Apex Legends Season 12

The second half of Season 12 of Apex Legends is ongoing, which means the ranked split has arrived. The second part of this season's split is being played at King's Canyon while the first half was played on sabotaged Olympus.

However, things are not going as smoothly as intended for some players as they have reported to be facing immediate death after jumping from the ship. They are dragged down to death whenever they try to drop and the ship arrives from the northern end of the map.

The incident was reported by a fellow Redditor named "mauy631" where they were forced to drop straight into the water. Many other users have stated that they also faced the exact same issue on that part of the map.

Many suspect that there is some kind of invisible barrier which is responsible for such an issue. This results in creating a negative impression on the jumpmaster, even though the player is not to be blamed here.

Another factor that is possible for such a disaster is that the pathway of the ship is too far from the landing spots even after the end of the countdown. The developers should move the ship ahead to some extent so that the occurrence of such incidents gets minimized.

Here is what some players had to say regarding this incident:

Another player even suspected that the problem arose after the next-gen update dropped for Apex Legends:

Another player reported that half of the lobby died in a similar way:

Respawn Entertainment should immediately release a patch to fix this issue

The developers of Apex Legends should immediately acknowledge this issue and release an update to fix this issue. As evident from the video above, another team died in a similar fashion, but they had no other option than to surrender.

Problems like this hinder the experience and often result in an elo loss. This creates a negative impression on the jumpmaster as random players might think that the player is greifing and reporting them for a similar cause. In reality, they were not at fault, the game's bug itself had to be blamed.

Season 12 brought a plethora of changes to Apex Legends on February 8, 2022. Some of these include the rework of the Olympus Map, a new legend "Mad Maggie" was introduced, certain characters were balanced, and more.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



PlayStation players: check out the info below to learn how to update your game

Xbox players: no action is needed. Apex will update via Smart Delivery.



: bit.ly/35jwb9j The Warriors Collection Event will bring next-gen versions of Apex Legends to PS5 and XSX!PlayStation players: check out the info below to learn how to update your gameXbox players: no action is needed. Apex will update via Smart Delivery. The Warriors Collection Event will bring next-gen versions of Apex Legends to PS5 and XSX!PlayStation players: check out the info below to learn how to update your game 👇Xbox players: no action is needed. Apex will update via Smart Delivery.🔗: bit.ly/35jwb9j https://t.co/5HfUSAYkWD

The next-gen update for consoles was also recently pushed out where upgrades like 4K output and HDR were made available to the players.

Edited by Saman