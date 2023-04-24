5 ways to make more money in Dead Island 2

Many would have thought that in the zombie-laden streets of Dead Island 2, money wouldn’t matter. After all, it’s a zombie-slaying survival horror title with lots of fast-paced violence and gore action. However, paper money is a crucial resource in Dead Island 2 for your character to be alive. It can be used to buy a whole lot of consumables and weapon upgrades through traders.

Most importantly, having money in your hands is vital for keeping your weapons in top-notch condition. This guide will walk you through some of the most effective ways to earn money quickly in Dead Island 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Tips and tricks to make more money faster in Dead Island 2

1) Kill more zombies

They are zombies and have no mercy (Image via Dambuster Studios)

Being a zombie-slaying action-adventure survivor title, it’s obvious that the more zombies you kill, the more money you will earn. On average, you’d earn 20-30 bucks by killing a zombie. However, do keep in mind that the rate of repairing your weapons from time to time far outpaces the amount of money you will earn by killing individual zombies.

Thus, it's best to combine this process with some of the others mentioned below. It is also advisable not to waste your melee weapons’ potency by repeatedly using one weapon to kill zombies and earn money. You should opt for arms that can deal damage to a bunch of zombies together.

2) Complete all side-quests

Search every nook, corner, and alley (Image via Dambuster Studios)

Another way to earn some extra money on Dead Island 2 is to complete all the side quests on offer. There are many side quests on offer throughout the main storyline for the Slayers to jump into.

Completing them will help you break even with all the repairs and weapon upgrades that will come along in your journey. Players should keep in mind that there’s no guarantee that money will spawn as a reward.

3) Open up Lockers and safe

Leave no stone unturned (Image via Dambuster Studios)

Dead Island 2's world has plenty of lockers, safe containers, and loot boxes spread throughout the map, coming to a total of over 50. All of these have an associated key that you’d have to find to unlock them.

Opening up these locked containers can be rewarding as you may stumble across some exciting new weapons. The problem is that these locked containers are few and far between in Dead Island 2, and you’d have to grind a lot to earn money.

So, do not open up the lockers just for money. Getting money through this way will be an added bonus to whatever else you find.

4) Sell unnecessary resources, weapons, and items

Use the trader to your advantage (Image via Dambuster Studios)

This is by far the best way to earn money fast in Dead Island 2. At safe houses across Hell-A, you will stumble across many traders who are happy to take in all your broken and unwanted weapons in exchange for some cash.

Make sure to clean up your inventory by selling any item or resource that you do not need. This may be anything from broken melee weapons that you were using early in the game to a variety of unnecessary crafting materials that aren't required. After selling, you’d be surprised to see how much money you end up with.

5) Upgrade and repair only the weapons you need

This is more of a money-saving tip (Image via Dambuster Studios)

It is recommended not to spend too much money upgrading weapons that have become out-leveled by some other weapons. By the time you are past the early phases of Dead Island 2, it is recommended to sell unwanted weaponry to the trader. Instead, focus on maintaining those weapons that you consider your personal favorites.

With these money-making tips, you should have no trouble gathering large wads of cash, maintaining your niche pick of weapons, and repairing them whenever you feel like on Dead Island 2.

