What does the Bugle of Friendship do in PEAK?

Bugle of Friendship in PEAK is one of the stranger items that you can find on the island during your epic journey with friends. The adventure is difficult and can be quite harsh if you make mistakes during the climb. This is where your items can save you some trouble and make it possible for the entire group to overcome obstacles. However, there is limited space in your inventory, so you might need to be a bit picky about hoarding items.
This article will highlight the function of the Bugle of Friendship in PEAK.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
How to use the Bugle of Friendship in PEAK
The Bugle of Friendship in PEAK is a legendary grade item and is quite simple to use. This item can be used to restore stamina and boost your ability to climb. When activated, it provides the whole team with full stamina, which does not drain for a total of 10 seconds. This means that you can climb as much as you want without having to look at your stamina gauge for a while.
Using the Bugle of Friendship in PEAK does not have any cons or aftereffects that could negatively impact the user or the group. This makes it a great item to carry around for when you encounter some dangerous terrain that would require lots of stamina to climb. Moreover, this item benefits the entire group, so it essentially only takes up inventory space for one player and provides great value.
You can make the most out of this item by using it when all of the scouts are alive and running low on stamina. Sometimes it might be possible to get consumables and regenerate stamina, and that is where the Bugle comes in clutch.
How to find the Bugle of Friendship in PEAK
As mentioned above, the Bugle of Friendship in PEAK is a high-tier item, so it can be difficult to find on the journey. So far, there does not seem to be any set criteria or location for the item to spawn on the map. That said, you will most likely have a chance to find it inside Chests as a reward or directly from Statues.
Since the map usually contains various Statues scattered across the region, you might need to spend quite a bit of time and effort in finding them. Once you find Statues, claim your prizes from them, with a chance for the Bugle to drop.
