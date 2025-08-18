How to unlock the Clutch badge in PEAK

You've likely heard of the Clutch badge in PEAK and the sweet Sailor's Hat cosmetic if you've been playing through it with your squad. With its co-op-focused moments where you can share supplies, bail each other out of sticky situations, and most importantly, revive one another, PEAK is designed to be played with friends. Not only is this regeneration mechanic crucial for survival, but it also unlocks the secret to one of the game's greatest accomplishments.

Read on to learn about the Clutch badge and what is required to earn it.

PEAK: Guide to unlocking the Clutch Badge

In essence, the Clutch badge involves bringing your teammates back from the dead. When a run becomes difficult and your team gets eliminated, you only have a small window to get them back before the opportunity is lost. Timing is everything in this case. Drop it, and you'll have to keep going solo.

But if it works, not only does your friend get another chance at the round, but you also acquire the Clutch badge and the Sailor's Hat as a cosmetic reward.

The Clutch badge is all about bringing your teammates back from the dead (Image via Aggro Crab || Landfall)

To earn the badge, you must bring back three of your friends in one playthrough. That does not mean they all go down simultaneously. Some may die early on in the game, while others could get taken out later.

But as long as you manage to revive three teammates in that same playthrough, the badge will activate. The trick is to balance the risk: you want your team to fall at the optimal time and in the right location, without sacrificing your survival.

How to revive teammates with the Ancient statue

One of the simplest and most reliable ways to get the Clutch badge is by using the Ancient altar statue. Here’s how to make it happen:

Locate the altar statue: You’ll usually find one at the end of each area, though they can also appear near campsites. Keep an eye out as you progress.

You’ll usually find one at the end of each area, though they can also appear near campsites. Keep an eye out as you progress. Position your teammates: Have your friends fall near the altar or at least within its vicinity. This makes reviving them easier and less risky for you.

Have your friends fall near the altar or at least within its vicinity. This makes reviving them easier and less risky for you. Interact with the statue: Once your squad is down, approach the altar and activate it.

Once your squad is down, approach the altar and activate it. Bring everyone back: The statue revives your teammates - when you successfully revive three in the same run, you’ll unlock the Clutch badge along with the Sailor’s Hat cosmetic.

