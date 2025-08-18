How to get and use Portable Stove in PEAK

Cooking food is an essential activity in PEAK, as it can determine life-and-death situations. This is where the Portable Stove comes into play, allowing players to cook raw food items. For context, the title features various food items, some of which require cooking before they can be consumed.

The stove allows players to prepare food from raw ingredients in just a few seconds, which can then be consumed to gain stamina and continue their hiking journey. However, finding such a stove can be quite challenging, as it is a miscellaneous item that players can obtain only via exploration in different biomes.

This article explains how to get and use a Portable Stove in PEAK.

How to get a Portable Stove in PEAK

Finding a Portable Stove in the game totally depends on your luck. This is a miscellaneous item and can be obtained by looting Ancient Luggage. In each biome, there are various Ancient Luggage, and opening them may yield Legendary or miscellaneous items, such as a stove or a Faerie Lantern for healing. You must look for such luggage to acquire the items and use them during your trekking journey.

Cook food to get stamina in PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall || YouTube@Bread)

How to use a Portable Stove in PEAK

To use the stove, place it on the ground and hold food items, such as fruits or mushrooms, near it to begin the cooking process. Cooked foods provide certain buffs, helping you increase your stamina or rid yourself of lethargy. However, cooking the same item more than twice can have a negative impact and eventually lead to the reduction of some of your character's health.

Besides cooking, a Portable Stove can also be used to defrost yourself and your teammates in difficult situations. This item is particularly effective in Alpine biomes, where staying unfrozen is crucial to continue the climbing journey. The item also becomes priceless as it is single-use; once placed, it cannot be retrieved. Hence, use it carefully, keeping in mind that you may need it for future runs.

