How to get and use Portable Stove in PEAK

Cooking food is an essential activity in PEAK, as it can determine life-and-death situations. This is where the Portable Stove comes into play, allowing players to cook raw food items. For context, the title features various food items, some of which require cooking before they can be consumed.
The stove allows players to prepare food from raw ingredients in just a few seconds, which can then be consumed to gain stamina and continue their hiking journey. However, finding such a stove can be quite challenging, as it is a miscellaneous item that players can obtain only via exploration in different biomes.
This article explains how to get and use a Portable Stove in PEAK.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to get a Portable Stove in PEAK
Finding a Portable Stove in the game totally depends on your luck. This is a miscellaneous item and can be obtained by looting Ancient Luggage. In each biome, there are various Ancient Luggage, and opening them may yield Legendary or miscellaneous items, such as a stove or a Faerie Lantern for healing. You must look for such luggage to acquire the items and use them during your trekking journey.
Read more: What does the Scoutmaster's Bugle do in PEAK?
How to use a Portable Stove in PEAK
To use the stove, place it on the ground and hold food items, such as fruits or mushrooms, near it to begin the cooking process. Cooked foods provide certain buffs, helping you increase your stamina or rid yourself of lethargy. However, cooking the same item more than twice can have a negative impact and eventually lead to the reduction of some of your character's health.
Also read: How to unlock the Resourcefulness Badge in PEAK
Besides cooking, a Portable Stove can also be used to defrost yourself and your teammates in difficult situations. This item is particularly effective in Alpine biomes, where staying unfrozen is crucial to continue the climbing journey. The item also becomes priceless as it is single-use; once placed, it cannot be retrieved. Hence, use it carefully, keeping in mind that you may need it for future runs.
Check out the links below for more such guides:
- How to play PEAK with more than 5 players
- How to unlock the Megaentomology Badge in PEAK
- How to unlock the Daredevil Badge in PEAK
- What does the Strange Gem do in PEAK?
- How to unlock the Clutch badge in PEAK
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.