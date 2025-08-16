The Faerie Lantern is a Legendary item in PEAK that can be a lifesaver for you and your friends in challenging situations. It acts as a healer, removes negative effects, and can defrost you during your climb. If you are playing with your friend, you can heal them within a range of seven meters. If you're lucky, you can find this lantern in different areas of the ridge, or you might obtain it by interacting with statues or looting ancient luggage throughout the biome.

Ad

This article guides you on how to use a Faerie Lantern for healing in PEAK.

What is Faerie Lantern, and how to use it for healing in PEAK

The Faerie Lantern is a rare item that can help you and your teammates in healing and continuing the journey. Since this is a rare item, there’s no definite way to find it. Sometimes, you can get it by interacting with statues or simply unlocking Ancient Luggage, which you can discover along paths or ridges.

Ad

Trending

A picture of Faerie Lantern in the title (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall/YouTube@Barely Synced)

The Faerie Lantern can aid you in every biome and can also defrost you like a regular lantern. It can be used to heal blunt damage, remove poison, and even alleviate lethargy. The effects can be shared with nearby teammates. If you get a health drop, simply activate the lantern to replenish your health.

Ad

Read more: PEAK Badges guide: How to unlock them all

However, if you fall from a great height and die, you can immediately use the lantern, and it will drop near you; it then activates and grants you another chance to climb. The Lantern can be recharged for a limited time, and can't be used after six to seven full activations.

Also read: How to unlock the Ultimate Badge in PEAK

Ad

Hence, it is recommended not to use the lantern for minor health losses; instead, save it for later boss fights, when you are on half health, or during the Alpine biome, where you need this to defrost and continue your journey.

Check out the links below for more such guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,400,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.