The Faerie Lantern is a Legendary item in PEAK that can be a lifesaver for you and your friends in challenging situations. It acts as a healer, removes negative effects, and can defrost you during your climb. If you are playing with your friend, you can heal them within a range of seven meters. If you're lucky, you can find this lantern in different areas of the ridge, or you might obtain it by interacting with statues or looting ancient luggage throughout the biome.
This article guides you on how to use a Faerie Lantern for healing in PEAK.
What is Faerie Lantern, and how to use it for healing in PEAK
The Faerie Lantern is a rare item that can help you and your teammates in healing and continuing the journey. Since this is a rare item, there’s no definite way to find it. Sometimes, you can get it by interacting with statues or simply unlocking Ancient Luggage, which you can discover along paths or ridges.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Faerie Lantern can aid you in every biome and can also defrost you like a regular lantern. It can be used to heal blunt damage, remove poison, and even alleviate lethargy. The effects can be shared with nearby teammates. If you get a health drop, simply activate the lantern to replenish your health.
Read more: PEAK Badges guide: How to unlock them all
However, if you fall from a great height and die, you can immediately use the lantern, and it will drop near you; it then activates and grants you another chance to climb. The Lantern can be recharged for a limited time, and can't be used after six to seven full activations.
Also read: How to unlock the Ultimate Badge in PEAK
Hence, it is recommended not to use the lantern for minor health losses; instead, save it for later boss fights, when you are on half health, or during the Alpine biome, where you need this to defrost and continue your journey.
Check out the links below for more such guides:
- How to play PEAK with more than 5 players
- How to unlock the Megaentomology Badge in PEAK
- How to unlock the Daredevil Badge in PEAK
- What does the Strange Gem do in PEAK?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.