How to get the Plunderer Badge in PEAK

The Plunderer Badge in PEAK is one of those rewards that feels truly earned. PEAK itself is a thrilling survival adventure where you climb your way across a dangerous island, braving unpredictable hazards and chasing treasures scattered across the terrain. The game constantly tests your instincts, but it also rewards curiosity with items hidden in luggage stashes that appear in different locations.

One of the most exciting rewards you can earn is the Plunderer Badge along with a stylish eyepatch cosmetic, and in this guide, we’ll walk you through exactly how to unlock it.

Unlocking the Plunderer Badge in PEAK

To earn the Plunderer Badge, your mission is easy but tricky: open 15 luggage within one run. As it may appear simple, the catch is that these luggage spawns are randomized within biomes. This means you cannot use coordinates or a set map to navigate. You must keep a keen eye and look out for hotspots where luggage is likely to appear.

If you are determined to unlock this achievement, it's normally best to do it individually. With group runs, there's always the risk that others will break open luggage before you get the chance, which can easily counter your effort. By opening it individually, each discovery counts towards your tally.

Opening luggage not only brings you closer to the badge, but it also makes your backpack full of useful items. The contents vary from food and healing supplies to handy tools and even magical items. Though the rarity of an item affects how often you find it, you're always sure to get something whenever you open a stash.

After you open your fifteenth piece of luggage in a single expedition, the game rewards you with the Plunderer Badge and the special eyepatch cosmetic to commemorate your achievement as both a capable survivor and a curious explorer.

Where do you find Luggage in PEAK?

Since luggage has a way of turning up nearly everywhere, keeping a mental inventory of typical spawn areas can make your trip a whole lot easier. Below are the spots where you'll most likely find them:

Main Trails – Don't limit yourself to following the path. Luggage tends to be stashed just off the main trail, so reward yourself by taking a detour.

– Don't limit yourself to following the path. Luggage tends to be stashed just off the main trail, so reward yourself by taking a detour. Campsites – Look along tents and camp sites, where adventurers in front of you may have dropped their gear.

– Look along tents and camp sites, where adventurers in front of you may have dropped their gear. Caves – Examine for glowing mushrooms or torches; baggage tends to hide close by.

– Examine for glowing mushrooms or torches; baggage tends to hide close by. Cliff Edges – Watch for ledges near the edge or near ropes hanging down. They tend to indicate stash points.

– Watch for ledges near the edge or near ropes hanging down. They tend to indicate stash points. Ruins – Broken remains and abandoned sleds of previous expeditions are hotspots, and you can even find mystical loot here.

– Broken remains and abandoned sleds of previous expeditions are hotspots, and you can even find mystical loot here. Hot Springs & Landmarks – Boulders near landmarks such as old statues are a sure bet for finding stashes.

By surveying these spots thoroughly and systematically, you'll increase your chances of collecting 15 luggage at once, putting you closer to earning the Plunderer Badge.

