All Biomes in PEAK and how to survive them

When people talk about Biomes in PEAK, they refer to different nightmare-sized playgrounds the game throws at you. Each one has its personality, way of trying to knock you off the wall, and a bag of cheap tricks waiting to ruin your climb. What makes PEAK interesting is a set of hazards designed to test how well you manage stamina, items, and panic.

Here’s the breakdown of all Biomes in PEAK and how to live through them.

All Biomes in PEAK with survival strategies

1) Shore

Shore is one of the first Biomes in PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

The Shores are your first steps after waking up next to a wrecked plane. It looks calm, but it already has a few traps awaiting you. Urchins scattered around the sand and mountain walls will poison you on contact, and poison here is no joke, as it drains stamina faster than you’d expect. There are also random purple-green plants and the occasional exploding spores that’ll blast you backwards if you get too close.

The key to Shores is preparation. Before running straight up the mountain, gather coconuts and cook them over the fire, which will boost your stamina (split them open, eat, and store energy). Later, when you unlock tougher difficulties, cold nights start to creep in. That lantern you found at the wreck suddenly becomes crucial; it will prevent you from freezing if you keep it burning in your bag.

One more thing: bridges love to snap at the worst time. The creak means it will snap soon, so either sprint to the end or immediately latch onto the nearest wall. Shores may be the “easy” start, but careless players usually learn their first hard lesson here.

2) Tropics

Be careful while moving through vines (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

Once you light that first campfire, you’ll be transported to Tropics, one of the Biomes in PEAK that actually challenges you. Rain is the main environmental obstacle here. Wet surfaces turn climbing into a slip-and-slide, so unless you’re making a short jump, it’s smarter to wait out the storm. Inside caves and sheltered spots, however, the rain doesn’t reach you, so those routes can save you a lot of trouble.

The hazards stack up fast: bees, thorny vines, exploding spores, poison everywhere, and, of course, more urchins. Bee hives, especially, are a nightmare, as they spawn in pairs, and once you wake them, they don’t stop chasing until they sting you senseless.

Surviving Tropics is about scouting. From the Shores campfire, you get a decent view of the zone, so plan a route before diving in. Communication is huge in co-op; a single wrong turn into a poison patch can wreck a whole team. And don’t ignore the vines (you can walk or climb them to find alternate paths, though one bad step will send you tumbling).

If you're under too much pressure when figuring out routes, Tenderfoot difficulty helps, with no fog creeping up behind you. Once you know your path, normal mode becomes a lot less stressful.

3) Alpine

Winterberries help protect against snowstorms (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

After the chaos of Tropics, Alpine feels like the game is testing patience instead of reflexes. The blizzards here hit on a cycle, and when that freezing wind blows, it slaps you with Frostbite unless you hide. Trees won’t save you; only actual mountain terrain will block the gusts.

Among the Biomes in PEAK, Alpine stands out for its punishing weather and slow, strategic pacing. Food gets tricky; your only option inside Alpine is Winterberries, tucked away in bushes and trees. If you skipped bringing food forward from earlier zones, those berries are your lifeline. To keep warm, the Lantern is a lifesaver, but only if you’ve carried it this far. Heat Packs found in luggage are rare but golden. Save them for the worst storms.

The surfaces here are sneaky, making it one of the toughest biomes in PEAK. Blue crystal-like rocks look harmless until you touch them and realize they freeze you on contact. Hug regular stone when you can. And if you stumble across a Capybara hot spring, you've hit the jackpot; it removes Frostbite, refills hunger with Yellow Winterberries, and honestly, it’s just nice seeing something friendly in this frozen death zone.

4) MESA

Earn the Cool Cucumber Badge here by passing through the MESA biome without ever exceeding 10% heat (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

The MESA update came on August 11, 2025, and it’s a whole different flavour of misery in the line-up of biomes in PEAK. Two halves define it: first, the open desert and canyons, and then the towering mesa itself. The sun alone is an enemy here; it doesn’t just look hot, it actively cooks you. Running from shadow to shadow is the only way to survive without melting. Items like Aloe, Sunscreen, and Parasols help a ton; without them, the Heat debuff will shut you down. There are 10 Badges you can achieve in this update. You can check out the guide here.

Cacti give you the Thorns effect if you brush against them, and then there are the dynamite sticks, which blow up if you linger - so the move is actually to grab them and throw them far. Running gets you caught in the blast. On top of that, conical pits hide antlions that fall in, and one spawns to drag you down hard. Scrambling up the sides keeps you alive.

Then there’s the tornado. Sounds insane, but if you’ve got a Parasol, you can float into it and let it fling you across the map without fall damage. For climbing the MESA itself, Scout Pickaxes spawn on canyon walls, so make sure to use them like Pitons to regain stamina and climb higher.

5) Caldera

Watch your footing (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

Caldera flips the usual formula. Instead of climbing up, you must cross horizontally through a lava-choked field of islands, making it one of the most distinct biomes in PEAK. Lava rises and drops in waves, and if you hang around at the bottom when it comes back up, it’ll wipe you instantly. Timing is everything. Fire explosions pop off randomly here, too, as well as wide AoE bursts that torch stamina. Medkits and Cure-Alls are your only reliable way to clear Fire effects quickly.

Movement is about using chains. Many islands link together with them, letting you swing or zip across without burning stamina. Some players even drop from height onto chains to slingshot themselves farther. Items like Shelf Shrooms and Pitons are lifesavers here, giving you small resting points in a zone that otherwise doesn’t let you breathe.

6) The Kiln

Light the campfire there, call the helicopter post, completing the stage (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

If Caldera was bad, The Kiln is PEAK turning sadistic. Among the Biomes in PEAK, it stands out for being enclosed, claustrophobic, and filled with lava that constantly rises beneath you. Finding the “right” path is more about improvisation, because the walls are knobbly and uneven, but almost every protrusion can act as a rest spot if you’re careful. If you sacrifice the Golden Idol from the TOMB to the lava, you'll also acquire the 24 Karat Badge.

In the second half, stamina management becomes a matter of life and death, lava flows everywhere, and the walls climb ridiculously high. That’s where saving items like energy drinks or lollipops pays off. They give temporary climbing boosts, though lollipops leave you drowsy after.

Chain Launchers and ropes can make the difference between stalling out halfway and reaching the top. Once you do, the volcano opens up into the final island, the literal Peak, and concludes the game.

What carries you through all Biomes in PEAK?

Biomes in PEAK have their tricks, but Stamina is the through line. Hunger, poison, cold, heat, injuries - they all chip away at your bar. Keeping food, cures, and rest stops lined up makes the difference between clinging to life and falling unconscious. If you do collapse, teammates can carry your body to pause the death timer, but solo players only get one chance to lunge before sliding all the way down.

Loot helps, sure, but survival in the Biomes in PEAK comes down to knowing when to push and when to wait. The game punishes impatience harder than any enemy.

That concludes our guide on all Biomes in PEAK and surviving them.

