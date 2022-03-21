What are Claymen sorcery spells in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring has put more emphasis on magic than any SoulsBorne game of the past. The game allows players an enormous variety of options through the use of a powerful Glintstone Staff and the right magic scroll.

Claymen Sorceries are a small specific class of spells within Elden Ring. There have only been two in the game so far, but each serves a great purpose.

Using Claymen Sorceries in Elden Ring

The Claymen Sorceries send bubbles from the caster's staff to gradually destroy their foes. The two available spells accomplish the same idea with very different approaches.

The first Claymen Sorcery is Oracle Bubbles. It fires off nine bubbles from the user's staff that slowly fan outward at diagonal angles. They take a while to cast and move slowly but cost only 12 FP to cast. The nine bubbles burst, dealing significant damage and stagger.

The other is the Great Oracular Bubble. It summons a single large bubble that moves forward slowly before bursting in an area of effect. It deals greater damage than its counterpart but takes a great deal of time to cast. At 16 FP, the biggest cost of this spell is the time commitment.

These spells have very different uses. The Oracle Bubbles works great against large enemies, ensuring each hits the target for great damage. If well-placed, the Great Oracular Bubble can be used to destroy mobs in a single-use. Each of the Claymen Sorceries can be scaled with Intelligence to deal huge damage for very little FP.

Finding the Claymen Sorceries in Elden Ring

If Elden Ring players want to grab both Claymen Sorceries, head straight to the Siofra River. Both Sorceries can be found next to that body of water, in very different spots.

To find the Oracle Bubbles spell, warp to the Well Depths Site of Grace. It's being held by a Scarab that can be found atop some ruins to the right of the river. Climb the ruins, jump across, then look down to find the Scarab. Shoot or drop onto it to kill it and claim the spell.

To find the Great Oracular Bubble, warp to the Worshipers' Woods Site of Grace. Head south to a toppled pillar with a spectral archer sitting on top of it. Run to the archer and find the waygate in its place.

To the right of the next collapsed pillar, players can find an archway into a room full of claymen. A Scarab will be in the center of the room, kill it to get the spell.

