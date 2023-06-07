What are Dynamic Resurgence Timers in Warzone 2?

Things are about to go into overdrive once Warzone 2 Season 4 goes live. The developers are tweaking each and every aspect of the game. Among all the new additions and alterations, there's one particular change that is set to drastically improve the quality of life in the title. This change is aimed at the Resurgence mode.

In the Resurgence mode, players can respawn after a small cooldown period. The Dynamic Resurgence timers that the developers are planning on introducing are aimed at this very mode. So, what are these timers and how will they work?

How do Dynamic Resurgence Timers work in Warzone 2?

If you get eliminated in Warzone 2 Resurgence, you will be able to spawn back in the game, but after a considerable wait. There's a timer that counts down to zero, after which you're allowed to respawn. However, if you have any remaining squadmates alive, they can complete various objectives around the map to help reduce the time needed to pass before you can respawn.

Until now, if your squadmates got booted out of the game or left it for some reason, you would have had to wait the entire duration of the timer before you could respawn. However, all this is set to change in Warzone 2 Season 4.

Behold the Dynamic Resurgence Timer. Based on the description in the official Call of Duty blog, if your squadmate disconnects for whatever reason, the cooldown timer will be reduced substantially.

If they happen to rejoin before you respawn, the timer will go back up again and will keep counting down normally. Although this sounds very good in theory, it'll be interesting to see how this works in reality.

There's a high chance players might intentionally exploit this feature to get an upper hand in the game. Hopefully, the developers will introduce some measures that will prevent players from doing so.

This mechanic will be included across all Resurgence playlists and maps. It will be available from the very day the new season launches.

It will be interesting to see how players respond to this timer and how they strategize their moves while taking it into account.

Resurgence to get a new map in Season 4

Apart from the plethora of changes that are coming to Season 4, there's a new map that is also inbound. This map is known as Vondel and will be available at launch, but only for the DMZ and Resurgence playlists.

As of now, it's unclear if Vondel will turn into a battle royale map sometime in the future. However, until then, players can still enjoy it along with their squadmates in Warzone Season 4.

