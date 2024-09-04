What are Fast Recall Zones in Spectre Divide?

Spectre Divide is a unique 3v3 First Person Shooter (FPS) title that features "Fast Recall Zones" in certain areas of the map. These are generally visible on the player screen directly and do not require any activation while playing the game. It is also highlighted with a vibrant green shade to differentiate it from the normal map floor. However, it does not have any aerial indications that can be spotted from across the playable arena.

The Fast Recall Zone is an interesting implementation in Spectre Divide that is focused on increasing the accessibility of Spectres for players. Although there is a quick switch option, you might need to throw down the Puck to teleport the second body away from danger or to prepare for an upcoming gunfight.

This article will highlight the function of Fast Recall Zones in Spectre Divide.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinion of the author.

How do Fast Recall Zones work in Spectre Divide?

Fast Recall Zones are a special region on the map that are primarily available for the Defenders as they are closer to the Defender Spawn point. Players can throw down their Pucks in the highlighted areas to teleport their Spectres there within seconds. The teleport animation usually takes longer when placing the Puck on any other part of the map.

Skyway map in Spectre Divide (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

All you need to do is press the keybind to equip the Puck on your hand and aim it over the Fast Recall Zone. The trajectory line will be highlighted with a different color to indicate that the Puck will land inside the bounds of the zone. Simply deploy the item and have your Spectre recalled closer to you without having to wait for the tedious teleport animation.

Where are the Fast Recall Zones located in Spectre Divide?

The Fast Recall Zones are currently only available on the Skyway map. It seems like the developers are testing out the feature on a single map to gauge its effectiveness and might implement it on newer maps in future updates. This is similar to Valorant’s Bind which features two teleporters while most other maps do not.

Fast Recall Zones on Skyway (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

The first Fast Recall Zone on Skyway is present directly in Transfer just before Bot Mid. The second zone is present in front of Elbow toward the B-Site. The third and last one is placed near the A-Site beside Island directly facing the A-Main entry route.

How to use Fast Recall Zones in Spectre Divide?

Fast Recall Zones are a strategic advantage that the defending team can use to stop aggressive site rushes from attackers. Here is how you can make the most out of this unique feature in Mountaintop’s latest shooter title:

The Elbow zone near the B-Site is quite risky as it remains exposed from both the B-Link and B-Main routes. Players should ideally hold down the B-Main entry from Elbow and place a Spectre near Closet to take fights for site control. However, if there is no enemy presence near B-Main, players can push up to gather information and teleport the Spectre behind them.

The Transfer zone is quite useful for rotations for both A and B bomb sites. Players can abandon the middle section of the map and place a Spectre in Transfer to watch out for flanks while taking gunfights on either side. This also makes it easier to recall Spectres to another spot as it will teleport quicker from Transfer compared to a whole trip from A to B or vice versa.

The Island zone can be controlled from the start of the round by defenders. A Spectre can be placed on the site itself to watch for the Jail entrance. If you start taking a fight on A-Main, you can quickly recall your Spectre from the bomb site to guard yourself from a different angle while continuously engaging the enemies.

That is everything you need to know about Fast Recall Zones in Spectre Divide. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

