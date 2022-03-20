What does Formic Rock do in Elden Ring?

Formic Rock is a useful crafting material that players can find in the Lands Between of Elden Ring.

There are many materials that can be picked up from the ground, dropped from enemies, or looted from chests and corpses. Formic Rock is a highly acidic item needed to craft Acid Spraymist.

That seems to be its only use in the FromSoftware title. Players will need to collect a handful of Formic Rock and use them as an ingredient for crafting the poisonous mist that can be spewed from the Tarnished's mouth.

Where to find Formic Rock in Elden Ring

A player stumbles upon a giant ant nest near the Ainsel River (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The first step in using Formic Rock is finding it. There are few locations where it can be found across the Lands Between. Some are resource spawns with one being a static loot location.

Here is where Formic Rock can be obtained:

Anywhere giant ants live

Near the Ainsel River

Around the Mohgwyn Palace area

Around the waterfall cliffs of Deeproot Depths

On a corpse to the eastern cliff of the Ancient Snow Valley Ruins Site of Grace in the Mountaintops of the Giants region

The highly acidic resource is a glowing red rock formed from solidified giant ant venom that is pretty hard to miss.

How to use Formic Rock in Elden Ring

Players can buy the Perfumer's Cookbook [4] for 3000 Runes (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

When Formic Rock has been found, players can use it in their crafting kit whenever they have the recipe for Acid Spraymist. This comes from the Perfumer's Cookbook [4] that can be bought from the Nomadic Merchant at Ainsel River.

The crafting recipe requires:

x1 Atlus Bloom

x1 Miranda Powder

x4 Formic Rock

With these items, an Acid Spraymist can be made. Players use the consumable that has been created to load their mouth with acid mist and then spit it out towards their enemy.

It damages armaments with its acidic qualities and lowers attack power of whoever it hits. This can be extremely helpful for players who might have a lower defensive status than others.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul