What are Ha and Ka in Death Stranding 2?

Ha and Ka in Death Stranding 2 are heavily tied to the BTs that you encounter in the game. These concepts were present in the first game and make a comeback alongside many other returning things in the sequel. If you have played the original Death Stranding, the concepts of Ha and Ka are already known to you, but if you didn't or just want to brush things up, you can find more information below.

This article will explore the concepts of Ha and Ka in Death Stranding 2 and how they connect to the Breached Things or BTs.

Ha and Ka in Death Stranding 2 explained

Corpus definition of Ha and Ka (Image via Kojima Productions)

Ha stands for a person's body, and Ka stands for their soul. As was explained in the first game, when the Death Stranding event took place, the in-game world was left in a state where the boundaries between the living and the dead vanished. This created a phenomenon where the souls of dead people were unable to pass through the beach and became stranded in the world of the living.

These souls eventually came to be known as the BTs or the Breached Things. If the Ha or the body of a dead person is not properly disposed of through the process of incineration, the Ka can return to it and create a BT.

Why does the Ha and Ka in Death Stranding create a BT

As is explained in the in-game corpus, the BT is created because of the “Death Stranding altering the balance between the worlds of the living and the dead and unbalancing our relationship with the Beach.” This is why you should always dispose of the bodies of any human enemies you kill.

This not only reduces the chance of a BT coming into existence, but also eliminates any possibility of a Voidout in Death Stranding 2 getting triggered. Non-lethal takedowns are the way to go if possible, as they only knock the enemies out instead of killing them.

Given that Sam is a repatriate, his Ha and Ka in Death Stranding 2 perform a bit differently. They can come back together, bringing our protagonist back to life when he dies.

