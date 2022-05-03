What we know about Destiny 2 Season 17

Destiny 2 brings a lot of new content with the release of each season. As Season 16, the Season of the Risen, wraps up, players are excited for the release of Season 17. With Season 17 on the horizon, there are many things that players can look forward to experiencing in Destiny 2. But what can players expect to see in the latest season of Destiny 2? Here is everything we know about the new season of Destiny 2.

What players can expect to see in Season 17 of Destiny 2

Destiny 2 seasons generally run for about 90-120 days, and Season 16 will be looking to end its run later this month when Season 17 begins on May 24, 2022. Players who want to participate throughout the season can purchase a Season Pass to reap all of the rewards that come with grinding all of the activities and content it offers.

Upcoming changes to Raids in Destiny 2 Season 17

For the upcoming season, players will be able to look forward to a special rotating playlist of Raids. This will enable them to complete weekly challenges that have special rewards and run through different raids in the game to keep things fresh and interesting. There will also be overall seasonal rewards and Triumphs for players to earn by completing the raids.

There are going to be some changes to PvP in Destiny 2

For players who enjoy the Crucible and Trials of Osiris, there are going to be a few changes that they can benefit from. A new PvP map will be added in Season 17 to shake things up a bit. In addition, players of Trials of Osiris will see a seven-map rotation, with 1 map being decided by player vote. In addition, there will be some changes to Adept weapons in the upcoming season.

New dungeon content being added

For players who love to delve into the dungeons in Destiny 2, the good news is that a new dungeon will be added in Season 17. Players will be able to experience this new content solo or with a group of friends. Additionally, players can expect more dungeon content to be added every few months.

Weapon crafting changes

While the introduction of weapon crafting is a welcome addition to the game, some players feel that it is too unforgiving and costs too much. With so many materials to collect, it can indeed be a little confusing and expensive to craft the weapons players need. This new rework should make the process a bit easier and allow players more flexibility with the materials required for crafting.

Upcoming weapons and sandbox changes

There are going to be quite a few weapon reworks in Destiny 2's sandbox environment. In addition, players will see new Nightfall weapons, including a new Ritual machine gun called Chain of Command. The new Season Pass Exotic will also be released with the new season.

Potential for Arc 3.0 or Solar 3.0

With the release of The Witch Queen, players saw the release of Void 3.0, which was a complete overhaul of the Void subclasses. This change enabled flexibility and customization to the Void tree. With the latest season, it is speculated that players will see the release of either Arc 3.0 or Solar 3.0, although it is not officially confirmed which one of these players will see in the latest season.

Edited by Mayank Shete