What is the Last Stranding in Death Stranding 2?

Death Stranding 2 builds on the mysterious, emotional world established by its predecessor, adding to the lore and tension between life and death. At the heart of its story is the concept of the Last Stranding, an apocalyptic event in the game's universe.

To help you understand it better, this article will walk you through what the Last Stranding really is in the Death Stranding universe.

What is the meaning of Last Stranding in Death Stranding 2?

The Last Stranding is essentially the sixth and final mass extinction event on Earth in DS 2. In this universe, mass extinctions are not random, as they are guided by mysterious beings known as Extinction Entities (EEs). These beings trigger such apocalypse-level events as part of a natural cosmic cycle. The previous five extinction events were caused by prehistoric EEs, which include a dinosaur, an iceman, a mammoth, a trilobite, and an ammonite. But the EEs aren’t purely evil, as they embody both destruction and rebirth, allowing Earth to start over with new life forms. Now, the sixth event targets humankind.

The Extinction Entity connected to the Last Stranding is Amelie, who is the soul of Bridget Strand. Her deceased physical body exists separately in the real world, but as an EE, Amelie has the power to trigger the final extinction event that would wipe out all humanity.

How is it connected to Sam and the Chiral Network?

In the first game, Sam’s mission is to reconnect a broken United States through the Chiral Network. However, this mission actually set the stage for the Last Stranding. By connecting everyone to Amelie’s Beach, a metaphysical space between life and death, Sam unintentionally creates a scenario where there is enough energy to trigger humanity’s ultimate extinction.

Bridget Strand is Sam's adoptive mother (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

However, at the end of the first game, Sam’s decision to reach out to Amelie with compassion instead of violence convinces her to delay the event. This act of empathy buys humanity more time and gives hope for an alternate future.

Death Stranding 2 continues to build more on this concept, forcing players to live with the consequences of connection, technology, and choices in this world.

