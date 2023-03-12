What is the meaning of 'Redeploy' on Warzone 2's Scoreboard?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has received a lot of content since its launch on November 16, 2022, and the most significant update was released on February 15, 2023, with the addition of Ashika Island and the latest resurgence mode.

The Rebirth Island-esque map was highly anticipated in the latest Battle Royale as players craved faster gameplay without the fear of dying and having to start a new match. With the new updates, there have been various quality-of-life changes and improvements, including a change to the appearance of the scoreboard in Warzone 2, which now has an extra column.

The meaning of the 'Redeploy' section in the Warzone 2 scoreboard

The scoreboard in the Resurgence mode match showcases much information regarding the players' performance, including their score, operator kills, damage done, objectives achieved, and total redeploys.

The 'Redeploys' column on the scoreboard shows how many times a player has died and returned to Ashika Island during a resurgence match. This statistic can help players determine how many times they have died and the number of kills racked up per life.

Another way to join an ongoing resurgence match is if a Jailbreak event occurs while the player is dead while their team is still alive. Jailbreak events usually occur during the game's final stages, during which all spectating players are thrown back into the match. This method also adds to the total redeploy count of the player.

However, this statistic is not displayed on the scoreboard in Al Mazrah during regular battle royale matches. This is because players do not redeploy as much as they do in Ashika Island, with the only couple of ways being after winning the Gulag or being bought back by a teammate.

The statistic was only introduced in Warzone 2 after the launch of Season 2 as it added the Resurgence mode to the game, in which it is common for players to die and respawn multiple times, unlike regular BR matches.

Using this quality-of-life change, players can keep an eye on their redeploy count while in matches to work out their total K/D ratio, which will be displayed in the Combat Records section in the main menu of Warzone 2.

The mid-way Season 2 Reloaded update of Warzone 2 will be released on March 15 on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. More content has been confirmed to be added to the Battle Royale, including a new weapon, new operator skins, new weapon blueprints, and more. The update will balance a few weapons while ironing out various bugs and glitches.

