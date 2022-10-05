What does MIT mean in Overwatch 2? Meaning, use, and more explored

The next iteration of the popular hero-shooter FPS Overwatch is now available for download. The community has been pretty excited since Blizzard Entertainment announced the game. Now that the shooter title got released on October 4, players are having a blast in Overwatch 2.

While the new iteration of the series is free-to-play with microtransactions enabled, more and more players are surging into the Overwatch community. With a brand new look and feel, Overwatch 2 offers a plethora of new in-game content.

One of the new introductions to the game is the new scoreboard system, where players can spot their and their teammates' deaths, eliminations, damage, and healing. With the new scoreboard system, there is a newly added term called 'MIT.' While fans might get confused about the term and how it works, this article will explore more about it.

What is MIT in Overwatch 2, and how does it work?

Previously, in Overwatch, players could only see their statistics and the level of the Ultimate Charge of their teammates. However, with the new scoreboard system, players will now be able to see their teammates' deaths, eliminations, the amount of damage dealt, and much more. With more information, a player will now have a better idea of the match they are in.

The scoreboard in Overwatch 2 contains a lot of abbreviations for in-game terms. While most of the abbreviations are easy to understand, fans can get confused with some of them.

'E' stands for 'Eliminations,' A is for 'assists,' 'D' is the number of Deaths during a match, and 'DMG' is for the amount of Damage Dealt by a player.

Players can access the scoreboard by pressing the Tab button on the keyboard or the view button on controllers.

Here is a list of all the abbreviations that are available on the scoreboard:

E - Eliminations

A - Assists

D - Deaths

DMG - Hero Damage dealt

H - Healing Done

MIT - Damage Mitigated

'MIT' meaning

Coming to 'MIT,' the newly added term in the game's scoreboard stands for 'Damage Mitigated.' As a Hero Shooter FPS, Overwatch 2 operators use certain abilities to block damage from opposing players.

Previously, in the first iteration, the amount of damage that got blocked by a player was counted as "damage blocked.". However, with the new game, the developers changed that stat to 'MIT.'

The only noticeable change is that the "damage blocked" was only counted for damage blocked by a shield. However, with 'MIT,' all kinds of abilities will be counted as part of the Damage Mitigated stat.

'MIT' usage

In yesterday's patch notes, Blizzard Entertainment has described the newly added scoreboard term as a,

"New statistic that encompasses the previous Damage Blocked, but also keeps track of damage prevented by effects such as Ana's Nano Boost or Orisa's Fortify."

Since the game is still in Open Beta, certain abilities might block damage from opposing players, but the amount of blocked damage won't be counted as part of the MIT stat. The developers have assured that they will fix this with upcoming updates, and eventually, all damage blocking abilities will be a part of the 'MIT' counter.

Adding this mechanism to the game makes the gameplay more tactical and team-based. As players will have different roles to play during matches, this stat will showcase if they are doing their job correctly or not.

